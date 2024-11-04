Pirates Claim Astros Outfielder Off Waivers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are working this offseason to build the team for the 2025 season, and recently made a move to add a player.
Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Pirates claimed outfielder Trey Cabbage off of waivers from the Houston Astros.
Micheal Schwab confirmed that the Astros designated Cabbage for assignment following the World Series. Alex Stumpf of MLB.com also confirmed that the Pirates did claim Cabbage off of waivers.
Cabbage played 45 games last season for the Astros, slashing .209/.253/.337, with 18 hits in 86 at-bats, four walks to 34 strikeouts, eight doubles, one home run and eight RBIs.
He also played 66 games for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Astros, in 2024. He slashed .243/.351/.474, with 60 hits in 247 at-bats, 12 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 43 RBIs and 41 walks to 100 strikeouts.
Cabbage made it up to the MLB for the first time on July 14, 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels. He slashed .208/.232/.321, with 11 hits in 53 at-bats, three doubles, one home run, seven RBIs and two walks to 26 strikeouts in 22 games.
He played baseball and basketball for Grainger High School in Rutledge, Tenn. and was a Third Team All-American as a senior.
Cabbage originally committed to play college baseball for Tennessee, but the Minnesota Twins took him in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft, where he received a $760,000 signing bonus, $242,100 more than what was at the No. 110 slot.
He would spend 2015-21 with the Twins, but only in the minor league system, never making it to the MLB level. He would sign a minor league contract with the Angels in 2021, but missed most of 2022 with a fractured left forearm.
The Angels traded Cabbage on Jan. 31 to the Astros for right-handed pitching prospect Carlos Espinosa.
The Pirates recently claimed Oakland Athletics outfielder Tristan Gray off of waivers back on Oct. 31.
Pittsburgh originally drafted Gray in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft before he was included in the trade to the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Corey Dickerson before the 2018 season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates