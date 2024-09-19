Pirates Make Roster Moves at Pitcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have just 10 games remaining on their 2024 schedule. Unfortunately, they'll be heading into the MLB offseason after missing the playoffs once again.
While they're going to miss the postseason, the Pirates haven't stopped making roster moves.
On Thursday, according to a release from the team, Pittsburgh made a couple of roster moves at the pitcher position. They selected the contract of right-hander Isaac Mattson to the Major League roster and designated right-hander Jake Woodford for assignment.
Mattson, a 29-year-old reliever, has only played in four Major League games throughout his career. Those games back in 2021 with the Baltimore Orioles.
He ended up completing 4.1 innings of work, recording a 6.23 ERA, a 2.31 WHIP, three strikeouts, and five walks. Clearly, that short stint did not go anything close to how he planned.
So far this season in the minor leagues, Mattson has appeared in 37 games. He ended up compiling a 7-2 record to go along with a 3.17 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, 89 strikeouts, 38 walks, and 71.0 innings pitched.
Hopefully, this time around he will be able to find some success at the MLB level. It's a great opportunity for him with a team that could be interested in bringing him back if he shows signs of potential.
As for Woodford, he appeared in seven games for the Pirates this year, with five of those being starts. He went 0-4 to go along with a 7.09 ERA, a 1.39 WHIP, a 4.8 K/BB ratio, and 26.2 innings pitched.
Basically, Pittsburgh is giving Mattson a chance to see if he can be a future piece heading into the offseason.
It will be interesting to see what kind of an offseason the Pirates put together. They're not too terribly far off from being a playoff team, but they'll need to make a few moves.
