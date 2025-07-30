Pirates Rumored Trade Duo Not Starting vs. Giants
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their series finale against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park with two of their everyday starters not in the lineup.
Both third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and left fielder Tommy Pham aren't in the lineup for the Pirates against the Giants, with the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
MLB teams have reportedly waned interest in Hayes in a trade, but the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs reportedly showed interest in him earlier on.
This marks the first game he hasn't started since the series finale vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6.
Pham is on a one-year, $4.025 million deal and a team looking for a veteran left fielder, who is playing his best baseball of the season, will likely come in for him in the next 30 hours.
He has slashed .411/.455/.656 for an OPS of 1.110 since June 22 and noted that the rare eye disorder he has, known as kerotaconus, was bothering him earlier in the season and that he finally found the solution.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who didn't start last game, comes back in the starting lineup at third base for Hayes and will bat ninth
He has only started one other game at third base in the series finale vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 13.
Kiner-Falefa has also received trade interest as he is in the last year of a two-year, $15 million deal and this will likely serve as his last game with the Pirates.
Jack Suwinski takes over in left field for Pham and will bat sixth, This marks his eighth start there and the first start in left field since the series opener vs. the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on July 21.
Liover Peguero, who took over at shortstop in the last game, stays there and will bat eighth again. He hit his first home run of the season and added an RBI on a groundout in the 3-1 win on July 29.
Henry Davis returns at catcher and will bat seventh, He comes in for Joey Bart, who hit the go-ahead RBI in the eighth inning yesterday.
Spencer Horwitz will stay at first base and leadoff, while Nick Gonzales plays second base, but moves down one spot from fourth to fifth in the lineup.
Oneil Cruz continues on in center field, but moves up one spot to fourth from fifth in the batting order, while Bryan Reynolds stays third in the lineup and in right field.
Andrew McCutchen rounds out the lineup, batting second and serving as designated hitter for the Pirates.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows will take over for the series finale for the Pirates.
Burrows had a strong start in the series opener vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 25, allowing three hits and a walk, while posting five strikeouts over a career-high six innings pitched. He wouldn't get the win, as the Pirates had one hit all game and lost 1-0 in extra innings.
He has a 1-3 record through 11 starts and 12 appearances, a 4.15 ERA over 52.0 innings pitched, 53 strikeouts to 20 walks, a .246 opposing batting average and a 1.33 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 3:45 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Francisco Giants
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
2B Nick Gonzales
LF Jack Suwinski
C Henry Davis
SS Liover Peguero
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
