Pirates Fall in Extra Innings to Diamondbacks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates faltered from the plate all game long and wasted a great pitching performance, losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1-0 in extra innings.
The Pirates end a three-game winning streak, which came after a sweep of the Detroit Tigers, July 21-23, also at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh falls to 42-62 overall and 29-25 at home, while Arizona improves to 51-53 overall and 25-25 on the road.
Left fielder Tommy Pham hit a two-out triple, his first of the season, in the bottom of the second inning for the Pirates, but third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who got a good hit on a pitch, lined right out to Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.
The Pirates got two runners on board in the bottom of the third inning, as catcher Henry Davis got hit by a pitch, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit into a grounder's choice and then first baseman Spencer Horwitz walked, but both designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and right fielder Bryan Reynolds flew out.
Horwitz would serve as the only baserunner for the Pirates over the next three innings, as they struggled against Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Ryne Nelson, who allowed just one hit and two walks over six innings.
Pirates rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows dominated in his outing, with six scorless innings and not allowing a hit through the first four innings.
Burrows allowed back-to-back one out singles in the top of the fifth inning to Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and center fielder Jake McCarthy, but he got back-to-back groundouts from first baseman Tristin English and catcher Jose Herrera, getting out of the inning unscathed.
He also gave up a leadoff single to Arizona right fielder Corbin Carroll, but Carroll stretched his single into a double, which Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz threw him out on.
Burrows had his fourth scoreless outing of the season and his six innings pitched are the most in a single start in 2025.
Pirate right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson came in relief for Burrows and after forcing Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez into a popout, gave up back-to-back singles to designated hitter Adrian Del Castillo and Gurriel.
Mattson got out of the inning without giving up any runs, as he got a groundout from McCarthy and then struckout English on a 93.5 mph fastball.
Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana got two quick outs, before allowing back-to-back walks of Marte and Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. Santana escaped the inning, getting Suárez to fly out to Pham in left field.
Diamondbacks right-handed relief pitcher Anthony Desclafani hit Davis with a pitch, to leadoff the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Pirates again failed to do anything with it, as Kiner-Falefa popped out with a bunt, Horwitz struckout and McCutchen grounded out.
Right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar pitched a sensational top of the ninth inning, with two quick flyouts and a strikeout, extending his streak of 22 games without allowing an earned run.
Desclafini walked Cruz with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and then stole second base, putting him in scoring position. He also walked Pham, putting two runners on, but got a first pitch groundout from Hayes, sending the game into extra innings.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft came on for the Pirates in the top of the 10th inning. He allowed a sacrifice bunt to pinch-hitter Blaze Alexander, but struckout pinch-hitter Jorge Barrosa and got Carroll to groundout to get out unscathed.
Davis leadoff with a sacrifice bunt, that moved Hayes to third base. Kiner-Falefa flew out, but not far enough to score Hayes, and Horwitz grounded out, sending the game into the 11th inning.
Ashcraft walked Marte and then got back-to-back fly outs from Perdomo and Suárez, which scored the speedy Carroll, giving the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead.
McCutchen hit a big flyball to leadoff the bottom of the 11th inning, moving Liover Peguero to third base. Reynolds hit a fly ball out to Gurriel, who stumbled, but Peguero was of the third base bag, and had to tag third base, which kept him there instead of going home and tying the game.
Gonzales grounded out and that ended the game, who ended with just one hit throughout the contest.
The Pirates' one-hit is the lowest all season, after they had just two hits in losses to the Seattle Mariners on July 5 and the Cincinnati Reds on April 13, both on the road.
The Pirates will try and level the series up in the ensuing game vs. the Diamondbacks on July 26. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
