Pirates Demanding Top Prospect for Valued Reliever
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a relief pitcher with great trade interest that they are hoping they'll get a great player for the future in return.
MLB Teams are targeting Pirates right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar, with teams like the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers vying for his services ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported on 93.7 The Fan that the Pirates want a top five prospect from the franchise that they trade Bednar to, as they look for a top player for 2026 or later on, that will get them closer to playoff contention
"What I've been told is, at minimum, they're looking for an organization's top five prospect," Hiles said. "I think they're hoping to get a little bit more than that and you look at the teams they're connected with, that can mean a lot of different things."
"For the Tigers, for example, a top five prospect from that organization that means you're getting a top 100 prospect in baseball. When you look at the Rangers, they only have one top 100 prospect in baseball, Sebastian Walcott, and he's not going to be someone they're willing to move for a relief pitcher with just one year of club control."
"So you're probably getting someone a little less established in the prospect rankings. So maybe in that case, you're getting that top five prospect and then something else. Maybe a platoon big leaguer that doesn't have an every day spot on that club."
"They're probably going to get something on the more youthful side for Bednar...I think they're open to any type of prospect, I think they could even net some pitching talent, rather than a hitter for Bednar and that move could lead to other moves down the line, if they were to acquire another elite pitching prospect that could help them make other moves to acquire offense later on."
The Pirates reportedly recently had scouts watching the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Tigers, who have many of their top prospects.
Bednar struggled at the beginning of this season, with a 27.00 ERA with two losses in three games vs. the Miami Marlins in the opening series, which resulted in the Pirates sending him down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1.
This came off the back of a poor 2024 season, with just 23 saves in 30 opportunities and losing his closer role at the end of August.
He returned on April 19 and has found his best form again, with just seven earned runs allowed over 37.0 innings pitched in 39 appearances for a 1.70 ERA, with 50 strikeouts to eight walks.
Bednar is also a perfect 17-for-17 on save opportunities and had 23 consecutive outings from May 24 to July 26 that he didn't give up an earned run.
He won NL Reliever of the Month honors for June, with a 2-1 record in 10 appearances, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced.
Bednar has one more year of team control with his third year of arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2026 season.
He was a two-time All-Star in 2022 and 2023, leading the National League in saves with 39 out of 42 opportunities in the latter season.
The Pirates also have more trade leverage with Bednar, as another valued closer in Cleveland Guardians right-hander Emmanuel Clase is on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of the MLB's sports-betting investigation.
Pittsburgh has only traded only player so far in July, sending utilityman Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates