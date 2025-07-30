Yankees Showing Trade Interest in Pirates Veteran Starting Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a veteran starting pitcher that one of the better teams in the American League is reportedly targeting in a trade.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the New York Yankees have interest Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
Heaney signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Pirates on Feb. 22 and made the starting rotation for the Pirates in the No. 4 spot.
He had a strong start to the season, with a 3.33 ERA over 78.1 innings pitched in his first 14 starts and 59 strikeouts to 24 walks.
This included a season-high 10 strikeouts and allowing just one run in seven innings pitched vs. the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 6.
It also featured back-to-back scoreless outings vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 17, going a season-high 7.1 innings pitched in the 1-0 win, and against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 23, with nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings pitched in the 3-0 win.
Heaney struggled over his next six outings and five starts, not allowing less than three runs in an appearance. He allowed 28 earned runs over 23.2 innings pitched for a 10.65 ERA, including nine home runs.
This included allowing seven earned runs in three outings, the first game of a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19, vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 24 and vs. the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park on July 20.
He also gave up three home runs in two outings vs. the Brewers and in a two-inning relief appearance against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 12.
Heaney did have impressive outings later on, including taking a no-hit bid into the sixth inning vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on June 30. He allowed just three hits and a walk, while posting seven strikeouts over 6.2 innings pitched in the 7-0 shutout.
His most recent start for the Pirates was also another of his best in 2025, allowing just two hits and hitting a batter over five innings, while posting four strikeouts in the 2-0 shutout win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at home on July 26.
Heaney has a 5-9 record in 21 appearances and 20 starts for the Pirates, a 4.79 ERA over 107.0 innings pitched, 78 strikeouts to 35 walks, a .248 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP and his 20 home runs allowed ranked tied for ninth most in the MLB.
The Yankees have also targeted other Pirates players as trade candidates, including shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, center fielder Oneil Cruz, right-handed pitchers in starter Mitch Keller and bullpen duo of David Bednar and Dennis Santana.
Pittsburgh has only traded only player so far in July, sending utilityman Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney.
