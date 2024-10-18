Pirates' Sammy Siani Instrumental In AFL Comeback Win
Another day, another solid performance at the plate for Pittsburgh Pirates outfield prospect Sammy Siani in the Arizona Fall League.
Siani went 3-5 with three RBIs and a run scored in the Scottsdale Scorpions' 11-6 win over the Peoria Javelinas on Thursday. Siani's three-hit night marked his second straight multi-hit game, as he was 2-4 on Wednesday in Scottsdale's 3-1 win over the Salt River Rafters.
With the win, the Scorpions have won consecutive games and are back at .500 for the first time since they were 1-1.
Pirates' No. 3 overall prospect Termarr Johnson went 0-3 but drew three walks and had an RBI. Pirates infield prospect Kervin Pichardo was 1-2 with an RBI and two walks.
Pitching prospect Eddy Yean entered the game in the ninth inning and had a performance to forget, allowing three runs (two earned) without recording a single out in the ninth inning.
After going hitless through his at-bats on a pop-out and a strikeout, Siani broke through in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI single to center field to plate Socttsdale's first run of the game. The Scorpions went on to score four runs in the inning, including a double from Pichardo that scored Siani to trim the Javelinas' lead to one.
In the next half inning, Siani doubled to center field, plating San Francisco Giants infield prospect Bryce Eldridge to extend the Scorpions' lead to 5-3. One batter later, the Pirates' outfield prospect came around to score on a single from Jacob Reimer to extend Scottsdale's lead to three.
In the top of the eighth inning, Siani got his third consecutive hit on a single to center field to plate Toronto Blue Jays infield prospect Peyton Williams and give Scottsdale a 7-3 lead.
With his performance, Siani is now slashing .455/.478/.682 and has a home run and four RBIs.
The Scorpions (4-4) will look to extend their win streak to three when they face the Surprise Saguaros (5-4) on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates