Pirates Prospect Makes All-AFL Team
Pittsburgh Pirates outfield prospect Sammy Siani turned turned in a strong performance throughout the Arizona Fall League and has now earned recognition for his play.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo picked the All-AFL team and had Siani as one of the three outfielders to make the team. Along with the strides the Pirates' left-handed hitting outfield prospect made in the AFL, Mayo praised Siani's glovework across all three positions.
"The swing change that brought a much flatter bat path and enabled Siani to hit his way out of High-A Greensboro and up to Double-A for the first time was on display all fall," Mayo wrote. "The left-handed hitter posted a .375/.457/.550 line with three homers and six steals while showing he can handle all three outfield spots very well defensively."
Siani, 23, had a 15-game hitting streak to close out the AFL and helped the Scottsdale Scorpions win 11 of their last 13 games to reach the Play-In Semifinals. Siani also made the AFL All-Star game and had two hits. Pirates infield prospect Kervin Pichardo was an honorable mention at shortstop but lost out to Seattle Mariners prospect Colt Emerson, who is their top-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 27 in baseball.
Siani's play in the AFL was a continuation of a solid season across 20 games at High-A Greensboro and 96 games at Double-A Altoona. The Pittsburgh outfield prospect hit .265/.338/.400 and scored 66 runs in 2024, all of which were career highs while hitting nine home runs, driving in 48 runs and stealing 16 bases for a second consecutive season.
The Pirates took Siani with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.
In a farm system that's loaded with pitching prospects, Pittsburgh needs some of its hitting prospects to step up and make their way toward the big leagues. Siani's performance in the AFL on the heels of his best season in the pros was a significant step in the right direction for him and the Pirates and he may not be far off if he can maintain his success in 2025.
