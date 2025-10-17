Pirates Should Hire MLB Great as a Hitting Coach
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had an horrendous year from the plate in 2025, but one MLB great could help change that around if they bring him on as a coach.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Manny Ramirez is letting all 30 MLB teams know that he wants to join on as an MLB hitting coach. His agent, Hector Zepeda, also noted that Ramirez wants to work with young players and teach them his ways of hitting.
Manny Ramirez: One of the Best Hitters of a Generation
Ramirez was one of the best hitters of his generation, finishing his career with a slash line of .312/.411/.585 for an OPS of .996 in 2,302 games, 2,574 hits, 547 doubles, 20 triples, 555 home runs, 1,831 RBIs and 1,329 walks to 1,813 strikeouts.
He ranks 15th all-time in home runs, 20th in RBIs, 33rd in doubles, 42nd in walks and tied for 91st in hits. He also ranks 12th in both slugging percentage and OPS, 36th in on-base percentage and tied for 89th in batting average.
Ramirez had the accolades to go with his incredible stats, including a 12-time All-Star (1995, 1998-2008), a nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1995, 1999-2006), as well as a two-time American League Hank Aaron Award winner (1999, 2004).
He also led the AL in RBIs in 1999 with 165, won the 2002 AL Batting Title hitting .349, while playing in just 120 games, and led the AL in home runs in 2004 with 43.
Ramirez played his best baseball with the Cleveland Indians (1993-2000) and then with the Boston Red Sox (2001-08).
He fell ultimately short of leading Cleveland to a World Series, losing in seven games to the Florida Marlins in 1997, but won the World Series twice with Boston, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004 and the Colorado Rockies in 2007.
Ramirez dominated in that 2004 World Series, where he hit .412/.500/.588 for an OPS of 1.088, with seven hits in 17 at-bats, with one home run and four RBIs, earning World Series MVP honors.
His play put him in both the Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox Hall of Fames, ranking in the top 10 in most statistical categories for both franchises.
Why the Pirates Would Benefit From Manny Ramirez
The Pirates served as one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB last season, with the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).
They finished with the least home runs (117), RBIs (561) and runs scored (583), third least hits (1,244) and the seventh most strikeouts (1,422). They hit 31 home runs less than the next team, the Cardinals, who hit 148, and the 43-119 Rockies had more RBIs and runs scored than them.
Matt Hague took over as hitting coach for the Pirates last season, after they fired Andy Haines, and the results didn't get better for the team, actually, getting worse than 2024.
Ramirez, while not having the coaching experience, has the statistics to back it up, including one of the better swings in recent baseball history, which if he can translate to coaching, would seriously help the Pirates hitters.
He also possesses something that the Pirates severely need going into next season, a recognizable character.
The Pirates lacked attitude, aggression, swagger and also moments of joy throughout a tough season, which is understandable, but the team needs a bit more life if they want to make the postseason in 2026.
Ramirez had many great moments as a baseball player, but fans remember him fondly for "Manny being Manny", where he had some hilarious moments interlaced with brilliant performances on the field.
He also stood up for himself and teammates, not afraid to let the home plate umpire know he felt and getting into it with the opposing pitcher.
Many of the Pirates players didn't have the fighting spirit, nor the hilarious moments that bring teams together, through good or bad.
Ramirez is no longer a player, but having that type of coach on the team would play a big role in not just improving hitting, but morale and team chemistry through a long season.
Oneil Cruz Would Gain a Great Supporter in Manny Ramirez
The Pirates have one of the more exciting and frustrating players in baseball in center fielder Oneil Cruz.
He slashed .200/.298/.378 for an OPS of .676, with 94 hits in 478 at-bats, 20 home runs, 18 doubles, three triples, 38 stolen bases on 43 attempts and 64 walks to 178 strikeouts.
Cruz had the lowest batting average of any qualified batter, and his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS all ranked in the bottom 25 in the MLB.
He still had the most home runs on the Pirates, and his 38 steals tied him for the National League lead. He also is one of just four Pirates players to have a 20-30 season as well.
Cruz excelled at the Home Run Derby, with the most home runs for a Pirates player (34) and the first to make it out of the first round. He also hit a 513 foot home run, which tied for the longest home run in the competition, outside of Coors Field, which has higher elevation and makes it easier to hit longer home run
Ramirez, like Cruz, hails from the Dominican Republic and speaks Spanish, but also has the cultural background that Cruz can relate to.
He also has had moments of anger and frustration, like Ramirez, such as him breaking bats when he strikes out and a fielding blunder vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20, when he let a ball go right by him.
Cruz has the talent, with the power to hit much better than he did this season, plus the arm strength to thrive in center field, but he'll need a big year in 2026 to prove that.
Ramirez could serve as that coach that Cruz can lean on an relate to, learning from his mistakes, while also improving his swing and play overall, making him that player that Pirates fans hopes he becomes.
Pirates Manager Don Kelly Could Make Significant Addition to Coaching Staff
Pirates manager Don Kelly just signed an extension with the team after taking over following the dismissal of Derek Shelton on May 8.
Kelly had a decent showing with the Pirates in 2025, with a 59-65 record, including 37-25 at home, with a .597 winning percentage, the ninth best in the MLB during that time.
He made changes to his staff once he took over, letting go pitching coach Oscar Marin and third base coach Mike Rabelo, while assistant pitching coach Brent Strom left on his own accord.
Kelly is likely keeping Hague on as the hitting coach, but adding Ramirez to the staff to help as well wouldn't hurt and would serve as a big statement in his first full season as manager of the Pirates.
