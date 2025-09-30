Report: Pirates Third Base Coach Not Returning
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made their first few coaching staff decisions in the 2025 offseason, letting go one of their long-time coaches.
Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that the Pirates aren't renewing the contracts of third base coach Mike Rabelo and their pitching coach Oscar Marin and that their assistant pitching coach Brent Strom is retiring.
Rabelo joined the Pirates on Jan. 7, 2020 as their Major League assistant hitting coach, joining the coaching staff under new manager Derek Shelton.
He started out his coaching career as the hitting coach for the Gulf Coast League Tigers and the Class-A Short Season Connecticut Tigers in the Detroit Tigers minor league system and then took over as the manager of the Connecticut Tigers in January 2014.
Rabelo then moved up to manager of West Michigan Whitecaps, the Class-A affiliate of the Tigers, then became the manager of the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Tigers ahead of the 2018 season and then became manager of the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Tigers, ahead of the 2019 season, before joining the Pirates.
He had success as a manager in the Tigers minor league system, going 358-274 (.567) with five winning seasons.
Rabelo eventually took on the role of Major League field coordinator, which required him to assist in practice design and how it all shaped all each day, figured out ways to beat the Pirates, worked with the development staff, communicated with strength and conditioning coaches and helped with replay challenges.
He eventually took over as the third base coach and stayed in the field coordinator role in 2022, giving him four seasons in the role.
The Pirates fired Shelton after a 12-26 start on May 8, promoting bench coach Don Kelly to manager.
Kelly finished 59-65 as manager of the Pirates this season, including 37-25 at PNC Park, the ninth best winning percentage (.597) in the MLB.
Rabelo also took over as acting manager, when Kelly earned his first ejection on May 10 vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park.
The Pirates signed Kelly to a contract extension a day prior on Sept. 29, making him the future leader of the team and giving him the chance to make his own coaching staff going forward.
