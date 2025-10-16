Former Player Jokingly Begs Not to be Traded to Pirates
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have served as one of the worst teams in baseball in the past three decades and one former MLB player joked about his lack of desire to play for them.
Clint Frazier, who played for three teams over his seven seasons at the MLB level, said on Twitter to his fans that he wanted them to stop making trades sending him to the Pirates.
"plz stop with the trades involving me to the Pirates, Frazier tweeted. "i don't wanna go to pittsburgh. trade vetoed."
Frazier was a highly touted prospect, after the Cleveland Indians took him fifth overall in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Loganville High School in Loganville, Ga. near Atlanta.
The outfielder eventually went to the New York Yankees along with three other prospects in a trade for left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller on July 31, 2016.
Frazier played five seasons for the Yankees from 2017-21, never once appearing in more than 70 games in a season. He slashed .239/.327/.434 for an OPS of .761, with 169 hits, 41 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 97 RBIs and 85 walks to 235 strikeouts.
He then spent his next two seasons in Chicago, playing for the Cubs in 2022 and White Sox in 2023. Frazier appeared in just 19 games with the Cubs, hitting .216, and then 33 games with the White Sox, hitting .197.
Frazier finished his MLB career at 30 years old with a slash line of .235/.327/.412 for an OPS of .739 in 280 games, 190 hits, 45 doubles, six triples, 29 home runs, 101 RBIs and 102 walks to 269 strikeouts, plus a -0.3 WAR.
He played baseball in 2024, but for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. He slashed .258/.362/.443 for an OPS of .805 in 44 games with six home runs, 28 RBI, and nine stolen bases, before retiring on July 3.
Frazier has a YouTube channel, where he livestreams Yankees games and also discusses general news and his thoughts on the Yankees.
The Pirates have struggled over recent years, with just four winning seasons in the past 33 campaigns and three postseason appearances from 2013-15.
They are in a current run of seven consecutive losing seasons and 10 straight years missing the playoffs, both the second longest streaks in the MLB, with only the Los Angeles Angels eclipsing them.
The Pirates also had a poor 2025 season, finishing 71-91 overall, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball.
Pittsburgh is hoping they'll improve greatly in 2026, with a strong offseason and relying on their top players, like All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes, to make it back to the playoffs.
