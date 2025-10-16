Pirates Outfielder Named Top Trade Piece
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a long offseason ahead of them and with one of their players seen as a top commodity on the trade market.
Joel Ruter of Bleacher Report wrote an article titled, "Top 25 MLB Trade Chips Big Board For the 2025-26 Offseason", and placed Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz at 12th on his list.
A Recap of Oneil Cruz and His 2025 Season with the Pirates
Oneil Cruz is coming off a simultaneously impressive and disappointing season in 2025 with the Pirates, that calls his future with the franchise into question.
He slashed slashing .200/.298/.378 for an OPS of .676, with 94 hits in 478 at-bats, 20 home runs, 18 doubles, three triples, 38 stolen bases on 43 attempts and 64 walks to 178 strikeouts.
Cruz had the lowest batting average of any qualified batter, and his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS all ranked in the bottom 25 in the MLB.
While he struggled from the plate for the most part, Cruz also showed why the Pirates have great faith in him going forward.
He had 38 stolen bases, which tied him for the National League lead, along with New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto. His 20 home runs also still led the Pirates, who hit the least home runs of any MLB team (116).
Cruz became one of just one of just four Pirates players to have a 20-30 season, with Barry Bonds, who did it four times (1987, 1990-92), Andy Van Slyke, who did it twice in 1987 and 1988, and Starling Marte, who also did it in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
He made history at the Home Run Derby at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 14, hitting one of his home runs 513 feet, which tied for the longest home run in the competition, outside of Coors Field, which has higher elevation and makes it easier to hit longer home runs.
Cruz also made it past the first round, the Pirates player to do so, and finished with 34 home runs total, the most for a Pirates player in the competition.
He also hit the hardest home run of the Statcast era (since 2015), at 122.9 mph, which went over the right field wall at PNC Park on May 25, against Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.
While he did have those great moments, his 174 strikeouts also ranked as the fourth most in a season in Pirates history and only seven less than his 181 strikeouts in 2024, the second most in franchise history.
Cruz also spent the entirety of the season in center field after moving there from shortstop in the later stages of 2024.
He had some difficult moments, like his fielding blunder vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20, but also an incredible throw home for an out vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6.
The Pirates front office and coaching staff will work hard this season to fix those problems for Cruz, but other teams will still likely inquire about his services.
Why Teams May Want to Trade for Oneil Cruz
Cruz heads into his first year of arbitration, where he is projected to make around $3.4 million.
The Pirates reportedly fielded trade interest in Cruz closer to the deadline, but eventually had no interest in moving him, outside from a ginormous proposal that would force them to reconsider.
Cruz turns 27 years old and still has a long career ahead of him if he can find consistency and perform better at the plate overall.
Reuter sees Cruz as a player that has the intangibles to excel at the MLB level and that another team could help him develop into the star that some see him as.
"In terms of pure physical tools, few players can match that combination of speed, power and athleticism that Oneil Cruz brings to the table, but it's fair to wonder if his development has plateaued as an incomplete player," Reuter wrote.
"After a 21-homer, 22-steal, 2.5-WAR season in 2024, he took a significant step backward offensively this year, including an uptick in his strikeout rate to an untenable 32.0 percent clip. He was also a defensive liability in center field (-14 DRS, 11 errors) after shifting off shortstop, which leaves his long-term defensive home still up in the air."
"With all of that said, it's not often a 30/30 threat in his prime is available on the trade market, and a new organization might be what it takes to unlock his full potential."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates