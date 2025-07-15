Pirates' Oneil Cruz Ties Home Run Derby Record
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz stunned the crowd, showing off his power at the Home Run Derby.
Cruz finished with 21 home runs in the First Round of the Home Run Derby at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, many of which went further than anyone else hit them.
His furthest home run was his eighth, which he hit 118 mph and went 513 feet, 25 feet further than his next-longest home run.
This 513 foot home run ranks tied for the fourth longest home run in the Home Run Derby since 2016 and tied for the farthest since 2016, excluding Coors Field in Denver, home of the Colorado Rockies in 2021, which gives batters added help due to the high elevation.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit a 513 foot home run in 2017 at Marlins Park, now named loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.
He hit five home runs on the last seven pitches of the first period, putting him at 18, and then hit three home runs in the bonus period, getting him up to 21 home runs.
Cruz hit numerous home runs over 450 feet, with his top five farthest home runs going 479, 483, 487, 488 and of course, 513 feet.
He also tied Rays third baseman Junior Caminero with 21 home runs, also holding the tiebreaker for the farthest home run when he finished batting.
Cruz moved into the second round, as Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton hit 20 home runs, Athletics designated hitter/outfielder Brent Rooker hit 17 home runs, Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood hit 17 home runs, Seattle Mariners catcher/designated hitter Cal Raleigh hit 15 home runs and Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit three home runs.
He is the first Pirates batter to make the second round, with the previous six competitors falling in the first round.
This includes Bobby Bonilla with no home runs in 1990, Barry Bonds with two home runs in 1992, Jason Bay with no home runs in 2005, Andrew McCutchen with four home runs in 2012 and Pedro Álvarez with six home runs in 2013.
Josh Bell, the last Pirates competitor in 2019, hit 18 home runs in the current format, but lost to Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who hit 25 home runs.
Cruz set the record for the hardest hit home run of the Statcast era (since 2015) on May 25 against the Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Logan Henderson at PNC Park, hitting it with an exit velocity of 122.9 mph.
