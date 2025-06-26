Pirates Sign Former Cubs Pitcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former Chicago Cubs left handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera, according to an official statement.
Prior to the signing, the Pirates only had one healthy LHP, Caleb Ferguson, who has a 2.91 ERA and a 2-0 record in 36 games.
Cabrera has played for four MLB teams since making his MLB debut for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019. With the Toronto Blue Jays last season, Cabrera played in 69 games with a 3-3 record and an ERA of 3.59. In 15 games this season, Cabrera has a 6.35 ERA, but has struggled over his last nine games with the Cubs. He has a career ERA of 4.03.
Cabrera elected free agency on Tuesday after being designated for assignment by the Cubs, and while he was theorized to only be a minor league target, has obviously caught the Pirates' attention to serve as pitching depth.
Right handed pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks, who was optioned in a corresponding move, joined the team earlier in June and has played seven games with the team this season with an ERA of 7.45. RHP Hunter Stratton, who was DFA, has a 23.63 ERA in three games for the Pirates.
