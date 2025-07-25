Pirates Sign Four More 2025 MLB Draft Picks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made four more signings from their 2025 MLB Draft Class, which they are close to completing.
The Pirates have completed 16 of their 21 signings, which includes first round pick, right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, who they took sixth overall, plus third baseman Murf Gray, who took 73rd overall in the Competitive Balance Round B.
Right-handed pitcher Angel Cervantes, who the Pirates took with the 50th overall pick in the second round, announced that he will pick UCLA over them, but could still change his mind up until July 28.
Catcher Easton Carmichael (Third Round, 82nd Overall)
Carmichael hails from Prosper, Texas and attended Prosper High School, about 40 miles north of Dallas.
He earned Texas High School Elite All-State Catcher honors as a senior in 2022, while slashing .375/.507/.576.
Carmichael committed to Oklahoma, where his father Darby and brother Braden both played, continuing the family legacy.
He slashed .306/.346/.482 for an OPS of .828 in 51 games, with 59 hits, eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 48 RBIs as a freshman in 2023, earning All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors.
Carmichael then had an incredible sophomore season in 2024, slashing .366/.406/.563 for an OPS of .969 in 61 games, with 93 hits, 19 doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 64 RBIs and 20 walks to 43 strikeouts.
He earned NCBWA Third Team All-American, ABCA All-Region Second Team and All-Big 12 First Team honors, plus was an NCAA Norman All-Regional selection and Big 12 All-Tournament Team member that season.
He starred again as a junior for the Sooners in 2025, slashing .329/.398/.613 for an OPS of 1.011 in 60 games, with 80 hits, 10 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 62 RBIs, 14 stolen bases on 19 attempts and 25 walks to 43 strikeouts.
Carmichael earned First Team All-American honors from Perfect Game and the College Baseball Foundation, Second Team All-American honors from NCBWA and Third Team All-American honors from Baseball America. He also earned ABCA All-Region Second Team, All-SEC Second Team and NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team honors.
He stands at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds and is athletic, giving him opportunities outside of catcher if they present themselves.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN ranks Carmichael as the 77th player in the 2025 Draft Class, Keith Law of The Athletic ranks him as the 86th player, Baseball America ranked him 91st. and MLB Pipeline has him at 93rd.
Third Baseman Brent Iredale (7th Round)
Played first two seasons with New Mexico Junior College and earned NJCAA Second Team All-American honors in 2024, before transferring to Arkansas for the 2025 season.
Slashed .286/.450/.544 for a .994 OPS in 65 games, with 59 hits, 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 57 RBIs and 46 walks to 68 strikeouts for the Razorbacks in 2025. Earned ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Second Team honors.
Turned 22 year old on July 22 and stands 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. Hails from Sydney, Australia and played for The Hills Sports High School.
MLB Pipeline ranked him 177th and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN had him at 174th of their respective top draft prospects. Also has a scouting rankings from MLB Pipeline of Hit (45), Power (55), Run (45), Arm (50), Field (45) and Overall (40).
First Baseman Jared Jones (Ninth Round, 263rd Overall)
Not related to Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones. Both players have different middle middle names with the first baseman, Jared Roger Jones, and the pitcher, Jared Keith Jones.
Jared Roger Jones was born on Aug. 1, 2003 in Marietta, Ga. and his father, George Jones, played football at Georgia Southern, then a Division I-AA school, from 1985-89.
He attended George Walton Comprehensive High School in Marietta where he dominated, slashing .450/.582/.814 for an OPS of 1.396, with 144 hits, 35 home runs and 112 RBIs. Perfect Game also ranked him as the No. 4 catcher in the country in the Class of 2022.
Jared Roger Jones would commit to LSU and had a dominant freshman season in 2023, slashing .304/.426/.640 for an OPS of 1.065 in 55 games, with 49 hits, 12 doubles, 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, 67 runs and 36 walks to 69 strikeouts.
He started 47 of those games, with 34 at first base and 13 at designated hitter, helping the Tigers win the 2023 College World Series, along with now Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes. He also earned Freshman All-SEC and NBCWA Second Team Freshman All-American honors.
Jared Roger Jones spent time with the Brewster White Caps in the Cape Cod League that summer, where he struggled, slashing .190/.299/.293 for an OPS of .592 in 20 games.
He returned as a sophomore in 2024 and improved, slashing .301/.454/.747 for an OPS of 1.201 in 66 games, with 69 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 59 RBIs and 59 walks to 76 strikeouts.
His play earned him First-Team ABCA All-South Region honors, as he ranked second in the SEC in walks, fifth in home runs and slugging percentage and ninth in total bases (171).
He also earned and NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team honors, as he batted .538 (7-for-13), with two home runs and four RBIs.
Jared Roger Jones had another sensational season as a junior in 2025, slashing .323/.414/.613 for an OPS of 1.027 in 68 games, with 90 hits, 15 doubles, 22 home runs, 76 RBIs and 38 walks to 85 strikeouts.
He ranked first in the SEC with RBIs, second in home runs and total bases (171) and third in hits, earning Second Team All-SEC honors.
His great play also continued into the postseason, as he crushed two home runs and added six RBIs, plus hitting an ninth-inning walk-off RBI single against Arkansas, putting them in the finals series.
LSU and Jones won the ninth National Championship and second in three seasons in 2025, taking down Coastal Carolina in three games, as Jones earned College World Series All-Tournament Team honors.
MLB Pipeline has a scouting report of him, "Hit: 45 | Power: 60 | Run: 35 | Arm: 65 | Field: 40 | Overall: 45," and ranks him as the No. 101 player in the 2025 draft class.
Right-Handed Pitcher Dylan Mathiesen (13th Round, 383rd Overall)
Mathiesen hails from Coraopolis, PA and played for Montour High School, about 8-10 miles northwest from PNC Park.
He dominated for the Spartans, with a 7-1 record and 100 strikeouts over 70 innings, leading them to a PIAA Class 4A State Title. This also included a complete game, 2-1 victory over WPIAL foe West Mifflin in the PIAA semifinals.
He earned 2022 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 4A Player of the Year honors for his performances.
Mathiesen played his freshman season with California (PA), now known as PennWest California, about 35-40 miles south of PNC Park.
He had a strong campaign in 2023 with the PSAC school, with a 5-2 record in 12 outings and nine starts, a 3.48 ERA over 54.1 innings pitched, 56 strikeouts to 23 walks and a 1.14 WHIP.
Mathiesen transferred to Division I program Liberty for his sophomore season in 2024. He worked out of the bullpen mostly, with a 2-3 record in 14 outings and two starts, a 6.75 ERA over 24.0 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts to 18 walks and a 1.67 WHIP.
He was a part of the starting rotation for the flames as a junior in 2025, with 17 starts on the season. He had a 2-4 record, a 5.07 ERA over 65.2 innings pitched, 84 strikeouts to 31 walks and a 1.42 WHIP.
Mathiesen also ranked tied for 15th in Division I with 76 strikeouts through his first 14 starts in 2025.
He had his season end after his last start on May 10, after he had pain in his right elbow, which actually was a clear tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.
Mathiesen underwent reconstructive elbow surgery on July 1, which will keep him from pitching for the next 12 to 14 months, July-September 2026, according to an interview he gave with Frank Garland of the West Hills Gazette.
He told Garland that he when he's healthy and pitching at full strength, he'll play for the Florida Complex League Pirates at the rookie-complex level.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates