Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Crushes Home Run vs. Angels
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen showed his power in the latest game vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Park in Anaheim, Calif.
McCutchen faced right-handed pitcher Jose Soriano in the top of the fourth inning, with two runners on in center fielder Oneil Cruz and right fielder Bryan Reynolds, who both singled prior.
Soriano left a fastball over the plate and McCutchen crushed it over the center field wall for a three-run home run, putting the Pirates up 5-1.
That is the second home run for McCutchen this season, who also hit a solo home run in the second inning vs. the Miami Marlins on March 30, a 5-4 defeat in 12 innings.
McCutchen now has 237 home runs in his 12th season with the Pirates, which is just three off of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, who ranks third in franchise history with 240. It is also his 321st in his 17 seasons in the MLB.
McCutchen served mostly as a designated hitter last season, playing in 120 games, with 104 hits, 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 50 RBIs and slashing .232/.328/.411 at 38 years old for the Pirates.
The Pirates selected McCutchen with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft out of Fort Meade High School in Fort Meade, Fla. They convinced him to forgo his commitment to Florida, offering him a $1.9 million signing bonus.
McCutchen made his MLB debut in June 2009 and had a great rookie campaign, slashing .286/.365/.471, while adding 124 hits, 26 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs, 54 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 54 walks to 83 strikeouts. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
He continued to improve over the years that followed, with five consecutive All-Star appearances for the NL from 2011-15, four consecutive Silver Slugger Awards from 2012-15 and a Gold Glove Award in 2012.
McCutchen won the NL MVP in 2013, as he slashed .317/.404/.508 with 185 hits, 38 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs 84 RBIs, 27 steals and 78 walks to 101 strikeouts. He also helped the Pirates end a streak 20-consecutive losing seasons and make the Playoffs for the first time since 1992.
The Pirates traded McCutchen after the 2017 season to the San Francisco Giants. He spent part of the 2018 season there, before they traded him to the New York Yankees.
He signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies that offseason, keeping him there through the 2021 season. He also played the 2022 season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
McCutchen re-signed with the Pirates on a one-year, $5 million contract before the 2023 season. He would do the same prior to the 2024 season and again for this season, marking his 12th with the franchise.
He has played in 1,595 games, made 1,679 hits, 332 doubles, 45 triples, 824 RBI, 186 stolen bases and 826 walks, while slashing .283/.375/.473 in his 12 seasons with Pittsburgh.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates