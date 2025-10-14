Pirates Starting Pitcher Named Top Trade Target
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a crucial 2026 season and an offseason where they may move on from one of their longest-serving veterans.
Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller just completed his seventh season with the Pirates, making him the second-longest tenured player for the team, just behind outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
Keller finished 2025 with a 6-15 record in 32 starts, a 4.19 ERA over 176.1 innings pitched, 150 strikeouts to 51 walks, a .249 opposing batting average and a 1.26 WHIP.
He finished with 17 quality starts, which is when a pitcher throws at least six innings and gives up less than three runs, ranking tied for 16th best in the MLB. His innings pitched also rank 23rd most for any MLB pitcher.
His 15 losses are the most in a season for Keller, but he had a 1-9 record through June 21, as the Pirates didn't score more than four runs in any of his first 16 starts.
Keller's best play came ahead of the trade deadline with a 4-10 record in 22 starts, a 3.69 ERA over 127.0 innings pitched, 100 strikeouts to 33 walks, a .243 opposing batting average, a 1.20 WHIP and his innings pitched rank tied for 19th most in the MLB. He also ranked tied for second in the MLB with 15 quality starts.
The Pirates kept Keller through the trade deadline, despite interest from around the league, and he struggled afterwards, with a 2-5 record in 10 starts and a 5.47 ERA over 49.1 innings pitched.
Keller signed a five-year, $77 million contract extension on Feb. 22, 2024 and will make $16,911,000 in 2026, an increase of $1.5 million to $18,411,000 in 2027, then an increase of $2 million in 2028 to $20,411,000, making him the Pirates' highest paid player for the next three seasons.
The Pirates need offense heading into the 2026 season, as they ranked as one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB this season.
Pittsburgh had the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).
They also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).
Joel Ruter of Bleacher Report placed Keller at 10th in his article, "Top 25 MLB Trade Chips Big Board For the 2025-26 Offseason."
Ruter sees the Pirates need for an MLB-ready bat and that trading Keller would likely give them, which would greatly help them in their goal of making the playoffs next season.
"Just two years into a five-year, $77 million extension, Mitch Keller is already a popular name in trade rumblings due to his steadily climbing salary and Pittsburgh's glaring need for a controllable bat with impact upside," Ruter wrote.
"The Pirates won't simply flip him for prospects, but if they can bring back a bat that slots right into their everyday lineup and has middle-of-the-order potential, it could better position them for success going forward."
