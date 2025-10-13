Pirates Claim White Sox Outfielder Off of Waivers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made their first roster moves of the offseason, landing a new outfielder.
The Pirates claimed Chicago White Sox outfielder Will Robertson off of waivers and designated outfielder Ryan Kreidler for assignment, making room on the 40-man roster, according to the transactions log.
Robertson started this season with the Buffalo Bison, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, where he slashed .288/.408/.583 for an OPS of .992 in his first 51 games, 45 hits in 156 at-bats, eight doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 35 RBIs and 32 walks to 46 strikeouts.
The Blue Jays selected Robertson's contract on June 11 and made his MLB debut on June 15 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, getting his first first. He played two games vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Rogers Centre, with no hits in six at-bats.
Robertson made one start in right field and two starts in left field, before Toronto optioned him to Buffalo on June 20 and then designated him for assignment on July 6.
The Blue Jays traded Robertson to the White Sox on July 10, who sent him down to Triple-A Charlotte.
Chicago then recalled Robertson a day late on July 11, where he appeared in four games with no hits in six at-bats and one run scored, before optioning him back to Triple-A on July 19. He had one at-bat vs. the Pirates at PNC Park on July 18, where Chicago won 10-1 in the series opener.
The White Sox recalled Robertson on July 30, before optioning him back to Charlotte two days later on Aug. 1.
Robertson continued to perform at Triple-A, slashing .284/.355/.560 for an OPS of .915 over 27 games, with 31 hits in 109 at-bats, 10 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 16 RBIs and 12 walks to 31 strikeouts.
The White Sox recalled Robertson on Aug. 27 and he spent the rest of the season at the MLB level.
He struggled during his time with the White Sox, slashing .148./175/.167 for an OPS of .342 in 20 games, eight hits in 54 at-bats, one double, eight RBIs and one walk to 16 strikeouts.
Robertson started 14 of 17 games for Chicago in left field and started three of four games in right field.
He played college baseball at Creighton, where he slashed .307/.401/.559 for an OPS of .960 in three seasons from 2017-19, including 181 hits, 46 doubles, six triples, 30 home runs, 147 RBIs and 68 walks.
Robertson was born in Loose Creek, Mo. and played for Fatima High School in Westphalia, in the middle of the state.
The Pirates now have nine outfielders on their 40-man roster, which is full, including Ji Hwan Bae, Alexander Canario, Billy Cook, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Tommy Pham, Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski and Robertson.
