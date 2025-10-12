Four Great Andrew McCutchen Moments for Pirates in 2025
PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen just celebrated his 39th birthday and finished his 12th season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which had some excellent moments throughout.
McCutchen is in his second stint with the Pirates, signing a one-year, $5 million deal each of the past three seasons. He hasn't yet committed to coming back for 2026, but his 2025 season kept ensuring he'll end his career as one of the best players in franchise history.
4. McCutchen Makes Sensational Catch in Home Opener
While he started 120 games at designated hitter, he made six starts in right field, including the home opener vs. the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 4.
A disgruntled Pirates fan base overshadowed what is normally a joyous occasion, following a 2-5 start to the season, which saw them boo players in the starting lineup, including then manager Derek Shelton.
The crowd of 36,893 showed their displeasure with owner Bob Nutting, with "Sell the Team" chants and the "Our Team, Not His" fan group flying a plane with a message demanding Nutting sell the team and a fan accosting Nutting on the left field rotunda.
This game went poorly for the Pirates, who found themselves down by a large margin early, including 7-1 in the fourth inning.
The Yankees had bases loaded with a chance to add onto their lead and designated hitter Ben Rice hit a deep shot to right field, but McCutchen made a great recovery and snagged it to end the inning and any potential further embarrassment.
McCutchen did his part in the 9-4 loss, leading the Pirates with three hits in four at-bats on the day, giving the home fans at least something to cheer about.
3. Andrew McCutchen Hits Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Giants
The Pirates were terrible on the road in 2025, finishing 27-54 overall, with twice as many losses as wins away from Pittsburgh.
They had their best road series against the San Francisco Giants, July 28-30, earning their first and only road sweep of 2025.
McCutchen played a big role in that sweep, breaking an 0-for-15 streak and crushing a hanging slider off of Giants right-handed relief pitcher Carson Seymour for a two-run home run into the left field seats, putting the Pirates up 6-4.
This marked his 10th home run of the season and his 17th seasons that he hit double-digit home run totals, just one of 11 players in MLB history to did so.
The Pirates bullpen held on for the 6-5 win in the series opener on July 28, thanks to that home run from McCutchen.
2. McCutchen Stares Down Umpire After Controversial Call
While McCutchen is best known for his play on the field, one of his most memorable moments from last season came while he was in the dugout.
The Pirates faced the San Diego Padres in the series opener at Petco Park on May 30 and they faced a 3-2 deficit in the top of the eighth inning. McCutchen hit a two-out walked, double, then both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and Spencer Horwitz walked, loading the bases.
Catcher Henry Davis worked a full count and looked like he walked to bring home the tying run, but home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez called strike three instead, ending the inning.
Pirates manager Don Kelly immediately came out and showed his disgust in the call with Jimenez before departing after his ejection, while McCutchen also didn't shy away from how he felt.
He stayed at the edge of the Pirates dugout and stared at Jimenez the entire time during the bottom of the eighth inning with his arms crossed and his helmet in his hand, not moving until right-handed pitcher David Bednar came back.
McCutchen spoke postgame with his teammates in the clubhouse about earning respect and not taking calls like that without a fight, showing his great leadership through a tough moment for the Pirates.
“Yeah because, I mean, at the end of the day, no one’s going to feel bad for you in those situations," McCutchen said. "Obviously you want things to go your way. You want the game to be called the way you feel like it should be called, but sometimes that doesn’t happen. You can use it as trying to feel bad for yourself or get over it and get ready for the next game. We’re all grown men in here. You got to shake it off and get ready for the next game. Obviously we have the video, so we know, so I just hope that they do too.”
1. McCutchen Eclipses Roberto Clemente on Pirates' Home Run List
McCutchen moved up many franchise lists this season, including moving into fourth place in walks, fifth place in RBIs, seventh place in total bases and ninth place in hits, but his most important hit of the season served as one of the biggest of his career.
The Pirates faced the Miami Marlins in the series finale at PNC Park on June 11 for a warm, sunny weekday contest.
McCutchen stepped up to the plate with two Pirates baserunners on with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning and crushed a splitter off of Marlins right-handed starting pitcher Cal Quantrill, giving the home team a 4-0 lead.
That home run marked the 241th for McCutchen in his Pirates career, surpassing Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente for third place in franchise history.
McCutchen came back out after the home run to show his thanks to the fans, who have supported him every season at PNC Park.
The moment was even more special after he got the ball back and a true yinzer, Jim Kolesar from the South Side area of the City of Pittsburgh, found the ball stuck under a bleacher.
Kolesar and McCutchen met up after the game, as the Pirates legend got a ball back that meant a great deal to him.
“It’s always great," McCutchen said postgame. "They threw it up on the board for me. So definitely had to go out there and be recognized for that and just tell everybody thanks for being there and being able to be in that moment with me."
"It’s great to have had that opportunity and to be able to do it here and for the fan who was able to return the ball to me and for him to do what he did was icing on the cake too and I was able to and I was just happy to have that opportunity here at home to do that because, you know who knows. If I hit that ball in Chicago, maybe I don’t get that ball back. So it was great for it to work out the way that it did.”
