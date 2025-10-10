Star Outfielder's Contract Could Become Major Issue for Pirates
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have many contract and roster decisions they'll have to make in the next few years, but one of their top earners might present an issue for them in the near future.
The Pirates signed outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year, $106.5 million contract on April 25, 2023, marking the largest contract in franchise history and also the most for any outfielder taken in the draft out of college (Vanderbilt).
Reynolds made $7 million in 2023, $10.25 million in 2024, $12.25 million in 2025 and will make $14.25 million in 2026, making him the second highest-paid player on the Pirates, just behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who will make $16,911,500 next season.
He then makes $15.25 million each season from 2027-30 and has a $20 million club option for the 2031 season.
Reynolds struggled in 2025, finishing with a career-low slash line of .245/.318/.402 for an OPS of .720. He also tied his career-low in home runs (16), which he had as a rookie in 2019, and his career-high 173 strikeouts the fifth most for a Pirates player in a season in franchise history.
He performed poorly from the plate early on in 2025, batting .194 by May 14, before getting back to the mid-.200 mark by the end of June.
Reynolds also had a terrible July, where he slashed .195/.222/.264 for an OPS of .488 with no home runs and just 17 hits in 87 at-bats.
He has had strong seasons, slashing .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791 in 156 games in 2024 and his best season coming in 2021, slashing .302/.390/.522 for an OPS of .912 in 159 games, earning All-Star nods both seasons.
The Pirates reportedly won't trade Reynolds this offseason, as he drew trade interest before the deadline, but they'll need him to get back to better form for this contract to see its true value.
Pittsburgh traded third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who they signed for eight years, $76 million in 2022, to the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the deadline due to his poor offensive performance.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report wrote an article named, "Each MLB Team's Nightmare Contract By 2027," where he argued that Reynolds is the contract that will likely give the Pirates the most issues at that point.
Miller notes that while the Pirates may have issues dealing with All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes and his first season of arbitration, they still have to pay Reynolds a substantial amount before the end of his contract, which will become problematic if he continues struggling from the plate.
"We all know the real contract nightmare in Pittsburgh is figuring out when and what to do about Paul Skenes' long-term future. But 2027 will merely be his first year of arbitration eligibility, so they can continue kicking that can down the road if they so choose.
"Reynolds, on the other hand, is locked in for at least another $77.25 million over the next half-decade, and he just had the least productive (non-2020) season of his career.
"If he doesn't start slugging again, that contract could get mighty painful."
