Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Return to LSU
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne returned back to LSU, where they first met.
Skenes and Dunne both went down to Baton Rouge, La., for the weekend, enjoying the school they both attended and starred at in their respective sports, baseball and gymnastics, and having a fun weekend together during the offseason.
The two first went out for dinner at the popular, mexican restaurant, Superior Bar and Grill Mid City in Baton Rouge, with Dunne posting it on her Instagram story.
Skenes and Dunne then went to the LSU Gymnastics Training Facility, where Skenes has had fun at before, acknowledging his issues with the ball pit.
Dunne helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
She was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics this past spring, where they finished third at the National Championships.
Dunne also was the first star for the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) movement that allowed student-athletes to profit off themselves for the very first time in 2021, becoming one of the most valuable women college athletes at the time.
She posted Skenes on her Snapchat story, noting that his favorite event is the tumble track.
Skenes, himself, excelled at LSU in 2023, after transferring in from Air Force, helping them win a National Championship. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.
He won the Dick Howser Trophy for his performance, honoring the best player in college baseball, and the Pirates took him first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. Skenes joined on for a $9.2 million signing bonus, the largest ever.
The two then headed out for some tailgating ahead of the LSU football game vs. South Carolina at Tiger Stadium.
Skenes and Dunne got to see a good game, as LSU came through and took down their SEC foe for a 20-10 home victory.
The couple have supported LSU after their departure from school, attending the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. in June, which LSU would go on and win for their second National Title in three seasons.
Skenes just completed an incredible season for the Pirates in 2025, which truly cemented him as one of, if not the, best pitchers in baseball.
He posted lowest ERA (1.97), ranked tied for the fourth most strikeouts (216), the fourth lowest WHIP (0.95), the sixth lowest batting average (.199) and the 10th most innings pitched (187.2), plus the fifth best K/BB (5.14), seventh best K/9 (10.36) and ninth best BB/9 (2.01).
Skenes is the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, with the lowest WHIP, the fourth lowest batting average, tied for the second most strikeouts and the fourth most innings pitched, as well as the second best K/BB and both the fifth best K/9 and BB/9.
The two have spent more time together with the conclusion of the season for Skenes. He helped celebrated Dunne's 23rd birthday in New York City and the couple saw the Statue of Liberty as well.
Dunne also purchased a new home in Jupiter, Fla. and Skenes has spent time with her there, helping her move in and set up, as well as making great use of his new hot dog roller.
