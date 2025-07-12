Pirates Struggle Offensively Again, Lose vs. Twins
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates hit poorly once again, as they dropped a 2-1 contest in the series opener vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
The Pirates have lost all seven games on their road trip so far, suffering sweeps vs. the Seattle Mariners, July 4-6 at T-Mobile Park, and against the Kansas City Royals, July 7-9 at Kauffman Stadium.
It ties the longest losing streak of the season for the Pirates, as they lost seven straight games from May 1-7, which resulted in them firing manager Derek Shelton.
Pittsburgh falls to 38-57 overall and 12-36 on the road, while Minnesota improves to 46-48 overall and 26-19 at home.
The game started 20 minutes late, thanks to a short rain delay, the 15th rain delay for the Pirates this season and the first in July.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a one out single off of Twins All-Star right-handed starting pitcher Joe Ryan, but then right fielder Bryan Reynolds flew out.
The Pirates would load the bases, as second baseman Nick Gonzales walked and then center fielder Oneil Cruz reached first base on a single.
Despite making Kirby throw 34 pitches, the Pirates didn't score any runs, as third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes popped out.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes dominated through the first three innings, not allowing a single baserunner, while striking out the side in the first inning.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz singled with one out in the top of the fourth inning. Catcher Henry Davis would strikeout, but then shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a ball in the gap in right-center field for a double, which Horwitz ran all the way from first base to home plate on, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
Twins All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton reached first base for a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth inning, the first baserunner Skenes allowed. He then made it to second base, after Kiner-Falefa and Gonzales didn't turn the double play.
Skenes then allowed a two-run home run to Twins designated hitter Trevor Larnach, who took a curveball down in the zone 399 feet to right field, putting the home team up 2-1.
He gave up another single in the inning to Twins second baseman Brooks Lee, but also struckout shortstop Carlos Correa before him and right fielder Matt Wallner after him, ending the fourth inning.
Skenes would pitch one more inning, allowing two singles to Twins first baseman Kody Clemens and Buxton, but also got two outs inbetween them and then finished it off with a strikeout of left fielder Will Castro.
He allowed just two earned runs over five innings pitched, five hits, six strikeouts and 78 pitches thrown, marking his last start before the All-Star game on July 15.
The Pirates had few chances going forward offensively, as they continued their offensive struggles on this road trip.
Cruz ledoff the top of the sixth inning with a single and made second base on a steal, but Hayes struckout and both Horwitz and Davis flew out.
Pham hit a one out single in the top of the seventh inning that ended up going to second for a double, before Correa tagged him out. Pham would hit Correa in the knee with his helmet, which knocked Correa out of the game.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski had a solid relief appearance for the Pirates. He allowed just two hits, no walks and no runs over three innings, while striking out four batters over three innings and 37 pitches.
Horwitz would hit a one out single and then pinch runner Jack Suwinski stole second base, but both pinch hitter Adam Frazier and Kiner-Falefa struckout, ending the game and in another loss.
The Pirates will try and end this losing streak and tie up the series in the second game vs. the Twins on July 12. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. (EST).
