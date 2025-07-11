Pirates' Paul Skenes Takes Mound vs. Twins
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes embarks on his final outing before the All-Star break, facing off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
This marks the first time Skenes will face the Twins in his career and also his 20th start of the 2025 season.
Skenes is coming off a strong outing vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6, where he posted a season-high 10 strikeouts over five scoreless innings. The Pirates offense didn't provide any runs in a 1-0 shutout defeat, confirming the sweep.
He has a 4-7 record in 2025, as the Pirates have scored four runs or less in all, but four of his starts.
Skenes ranks as one of the best pitchers in baseball, including first in ERA (1.94), third in opposing batting average (.186), fifth in WHIP (0.92), tied for fifth in innings pitched (116.0) and ninth in strikeouts (125).
He also earned his second All-Star nod and will pitch at Truist Field, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 15, giving him three days of rest before he goes again.
Skenes faces off against Twins right-handed startng pitcher Joe Ryan, who has a 8-4 record and a 2.76 ERA.
The Pirates also made two changes to their lineup for their final series opener before the All-Star break.
Spencer Horwitz takes over at first base from Jared Triolo, who the Pirates optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Horwitz will bat seventh in the lineup, his first time starting and not leading off since June 29, the series finale vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park.
Henry Davis will also serve as catcher, taking over from Joey Bart, and bat eighth in the lineup. This marks the 16th consecutive start that Davis will catch for Skenes this season.
The Pirates keep the same outfield, with Tommy Pham leading off for the second straight game and playing left field, Bryan Reynolds playing in right field and batting third and Oneil Cruz playing in center field and batting fifth.
Outside of Horwitz, the Pirates also keep the same infield, with Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base and batting sixth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa playing shortstop and batting ninth, plus Nick Gonzales playing second base and batting fourth.
Andrew McCutchen rounds out the Pirates lineup, serving as designated hitter and batting second.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Minnesota Twins
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
1B Spencer Horwitz
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates