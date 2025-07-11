Pirates Announce Next Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes takes the mound one more time before the All-Star break.
Skenes will start in the series opener vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 11, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. (EST). He faces off against Twins right-handed pitcher Joe Ryan.
This marks his 20th start of the season, with a 4-7 record in 2025, but still one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.
Skenes posted a season-high 10 strikeouts over five scoreless innings in the series finale vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6, but the offense scored no runs in the 1-0 defeat.
The Pirates have scored four runs or less in 15 of his 19 starts this season, giving him a poor record.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA (1.94), third lowest opposing batting average (.186), fifth lowest WHIP (0.92), tied for the fifth most innings pitched (116.0) and the ninth most strikeouts (125).
Skenes will face off against the Twins for the first time in his career and also his first appearance at Target Field.
He earned his second All-Star nod in as many seasons and had his recent starts pushed up because of it. The Pirates took advantage of days off on July 3 and July 10, moving Skenes up one day, giving him three days off before he pitches on July 15 at Truist Field, home of the Atlanta Braves.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows starts the second game of the series for the Pirates on July 12, with the Twins not announcing their second starting pitcher for the series. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. (EST)
Burrows is 1-2 over eight starts and nine appearances in 2025, with a 3.63 ERA over 39.2 innings pitched, 41 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .250 opposing batting average and a 1.41 WHIP.
He threw five scoreless innings vs. the Mariners on July 5, allowing three hits and four walks, while posting six strikeouts.
Burrows has a 2.30 ERA over his last seven starts and if he continues his form, he'll find himself in National League Rookie of the Year talks sooner rather than later.
Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller will close out the series on July 13, taking on Twins right-handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. (EST).
The Pirates moved Keller's start up, as he last pitched vs. the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 8, and left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney's last outing came in the series opener on July 7.
Keller allowed a home run in the top of the second inning, but retired 16 straight Royals batters, before giving up another two-run home run.
The Pirates battled back, so he didn't take a loss, but still suffered a 4-3 defeat on a walk-off.
Keller has a 3-10 record over 19 starts in 2025, but ranks tied for fourth in the MLB with 13 quality starts. He also has a 3.58 ERA over 113.0 innings pitched, 89 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .240 opposing batting average and a 1.17 WHIP.
