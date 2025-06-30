Pirates vs. Cardinals Beginning in Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals will wait before they start their series at PNC Park, thanks to unfavorable weather rolling through the Pittsburgh area.
The Pirates announced a rain delay and would give updates on when the game would eventually start at, with thunderstorms currently around the area at PNC Park.
This marks the 14th rain delay for the Pirates this season, the ninth in June and the third on this homestand.
The Pirates and Mets had two rain delays during their most recent series. The series opener on June 27 had a rain delay that moved back the first pitch 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and then the next game on June 28 had play stop in the top of the second inning at 4:32 p.m. and restarted a little after 6:00 p.m., an hour and a half delay.
There were also four rain delays in the nine-game homestand that started the month of June for the Pirates at PNC Park.
Their series finale vs. the Houston Astros on June 5 forced first pitch time back from 6:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a season-long delay of three hours and 20 minutes. That game took almost two and a half hours, with the finish time at 12:26 a.m.
The Pirates had two rain delays in their series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. The series opener on June 6 got moved back an hour and 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and their series finale on June 8 started 10 minutes later at 1:45 p.m., from the original first pitch time of 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh had their series opener vs. the Miami Marlins on June 9 moved back 40 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
The only cancellation for the Pirates took place vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 18.
This made it a double header on June 19, which had two rain delays. The first game started 40 minutes later at 1:50 p.m. and the second game stopped play during the bottom of the ninth inning for an hour and 15 minutes.
Pittsburgh also had five rain delays during the month of May, and there weren't any during March or April.
The Pirates first two rain delays came in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
Pittsburgh and Philadelphia also had a rain delay in their first series at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, with the game starting an hour and 45 minutes later from first pitch, going from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Pirates and Mets' series finale at Citi Field on May 14 started in a rain delay, moving back 15 minutes, 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh had their first in-game rain delay vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 22. This delay took almost two hours, the second longest of the season for the Pirates, who went on to lose 8-5.
Pittsburgh is 7-6 in rain delay games, with wins in their past three delayed contests, including both 9-1 on June 27 and 9-2 on June 28 vs. the Mets and 8-4 in extra innings over the Tigers in the second game of the doubleheader on June 19.
