Andrew McCutchen Surpasses Roberto Clemente on Pirates Home Run List
PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen continues solidifying himself as one of the greatest Pittsburgh Pirates with his latest hit.
McCutchen hit a three-run home run on a sinker off of Marlins right-handed starting pitcher Cal Quantrill at PNC Park on June 11, giving the Pirates a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.
That home run marked No. 241 for McCutchen during his time with the Pirates, which puts him in third place all-time in franchise history, moving past Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente (1955-72).
This is the sixth home run of the season for McCutchen and his second against the Marlins, hitting a solo shot on March 30 in the 3-2 loss at loanDepot Park. It is also the first at PNC Park.
He also hit a three-run home run vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 22, a solo home run off of former Pirates teammate, Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow at Dodgers Stadium on April 27, then back-to-back games vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, May 31-June 1.
McCutchen also moved into the top 10 for most hits in a Pirates uniform against the Padres, with the other nine players are in the Hall of Fame.
He has played in 60 games for the Pirates this season, slashing .265/.356/.407 for an OPS of .763, with 54 hits, 11 doubles, six home runs, 25 RBIs and 28 walks to 46 strikeouts.
McCutchen served mostly as a designated hitter in 2024, playing in 120 games, with 104 hits, 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 50 RBIs and slashing .232/.328/.411 at 38 years old for the Pirates.
The Pirates selected McCutchen with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft out of Fort Meade High School in Fort Meade, Fla. They convinced him to forgo his commitment to Florida, offering him a $1.9 million signing bonus.
McCutchen made his MLB debut in June 2009 and had a great rookie campaign, slashing .286/.365/.471, while adding 124 hits, 26 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs, 54 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 54 walks to 83 strikeouts. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
He continued to improve over the years that followed, with five consecutive All-Star appearances for the NL from 2011-15, four consecutive Silver Slugger Awards from 2012-15 and a Gold Glove Award in 2012.
McCutchen won the NL MVP in 2013, as he slashed .317/.404/.508 with 185 hits, 38 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs 84 RBIs, 27 steals and 78 walks to 101 strikeouts. He also helped the Pirates end a streak 20-consecutive losing seasons and make the Playoffs for the first time since 1992.
The Pirates traded McCutchen after the 2017 season to the San Francisco Giants. He spent part of the 2018 season there, before they traded him to the New York Yankees.
He signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies that offseason, keeping him there through the 2021 season. He also played the 2022 season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
McCutchen re-signed with the Pirates on a one-year, $5 million contract before the 2023 season. He would do the same prior to the 2024 season and again for this season, marking his 12th with the franchise.
He has played in 1,638 games, made 1,722 hits, 340 doubles, 45 triples, 843 RBI, 186 stolen bases and 846 walks, while slashing .283/.375/.473 in his 12 seasons with Pittsburgh.
