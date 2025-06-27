Pirates vs. Mets Hit With Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets will have the first pitch their series opener at PNC Park moved back due to weather conditions in the area.
The Pirates announced that the game against the Mets will start in a rain delay, with recent downpours and thunder storms in the area moving the game back 20 minutes from it's original first pitch time from 6:40 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
It is the second game between the Pirates and Mets that started in a rain delay this season, with the series finale at Citi Field on May 14 moving back 15 minutes, 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
This marks the 12th rain delay for the Pirates this season and their sixth during the month of June, with four rain delays taking place during the first homestand of the month
Pittsburgh had their series opener vs. the Miami Marlins on June 9 moved back 40 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
Their series finale vs. the Houston Astros on June 5 forced first pitch time from 6:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a season-long delay of three hours and 20 minutes. That game took almost two and a half hours, with the finish time at 12:26 a.m.
The Pirates had two rain delays in their series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. The series opener on June 6 got moved back an hour and 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and their series finale on June 8 started 10 minutes later at 1:45 p.m., from the original first pitch time of 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh and Philadelphia also had a rain delay in their first series at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, with the game starting an hour and 45 minutes later from first pitch, going from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The only cancellation for the Pirates took place vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 18.
This made it a double header on June 19, which had two rain dealys. The first game started 40 minutes later at 1:50 p.m. and the second game stopped play during the bottom of the ninth inning for an hour and 15 minutes.
Pittsburgh had one other rain delay take place during the game, which came vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 22. This delay took almost two hours, the second longest of the season for the Pirates, who went on to lose 8-5.
The Pirates first two rain delay came in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
Pittsburgh is 5-6 in rain delay games, with a 10-3 win over the Marlins, 4-0 victroy over the Mets, two wins over the Phillies in the most recent rain delays, 5-4 on a walk-off on June 6 and 2-1 on June 8 and splitting the doubleheader, 9-2 in the first game and then 8-4 in extra innings over the Tigers.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.
