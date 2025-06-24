Tommy Pham Hits First Home Run With Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Tommy Pham hasn't had the season he's wanted, but he finally displayed his power in the most recent Pittsburgh Pirates game.
Pham, playing in left field, faced off against Milwaukee Brewers' right-handed starting pitcher Chad Patrick in the top of the fourth inning at American Family Field.
He saw a first pitch cutter up and on the outside of the strike zone, and hit it 416 feet out to center field for a two-run home run as third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes walked in the previous at-bat.
This served as Pham's first home run with the Pirates after signing this offseason for a one-year, $4 million deal with $250,000 in incentives.
It is also his first home run since he hit a solo home run vs. the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium on Sept. 10, 2024 with the Kansas City Royals.
He has struggled for most of the season in Pittsburgh, slashing .213/.291/.269 for an OPS of .560, with 34 hits in 53 at-bats, six doubles, one home run, 14 RBIs and 18 walks to 48 strikeouts.
Pham did have a great game in his previous start, with three hits, two doubles and three RBIs in the 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 22. This tied his previous season-high of three hits in a game in the 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 22.
He has a rare eye disorder known as kerotaconus, which causes contorted vision, which he was diagnosed with in 2008. This requires him to wear contact lenses that give him 20/15 vision
Pham spoke after the last win vs. the Rangers that he had made changes to his contact lenses that would benefit him going forward.
"I've been making changes weekly," Pham said. "So I think we're heading in the right direction now. I'm pretty optimistic going forward now, so I should get that first homer, hopefully."
Even with the poor start, Pham has kept his work going throughout the struggles, setting an example for his teammates on the Pirates.
"You've got to keep going, man," Pham said. "You've got to keep working. If you give up, your team will give up on you. There's a reason why they've been sticking with me, 'cause day in, day out, they see me putting in the work."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates