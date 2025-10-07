Pirates Prospect Gives Back to High School
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates prospect made sure that he started his offseason by giving back to his high school.
Pirates prospect Termarr Johnson, who played for Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga., provided his high school with new baseball equipment for the team heading into next season, according to a story from Justin Toscano of MLB.com.
Johnson, along with Mays alum in right-handed pitcher Xzavion Curry, who is a right-handed pitcher in the Colorado Rockies minor league system, donated baseball equipment like gloves, helmets, bats, a pitching machine and an L screen, along with netting to line the batting cage, a batting practice shell and catching gear.
The two players made this donation through the Players' Alliance a nonprofit organization consisting of current and former baseball players that work to make the sport more accessible.
They also helped start the BAT 2 School, which is an initiative geared towards providing resources for public schools in the Mississippi Delta and 10 cities across the United States, including Atlanta, helping increase participation in baseball and softball.
Johnson, himself, benefitted from the MLB, participating in the Braves RBI program, benefitting baseball youth in Atlanta with opportunities to grow into the sport and get better each and every day.
He said that he wanted to give back any way he could and to do so for his high school was the best he could've hoped for.
"We didn’t have much, man, to be honest with you," Johnson said to Toscano. "We were happy to have a scoreboard, when the scoreboard came. To be able to give those types of resources to the kids and seeing how [far] it’s come, and being able to help is amazing for me on my front. It’s only going to help Mays baseball be better."
The Pirates took Johnson out of Benjamin E. Mays High School with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and he signed for $7,219,000, forgoing his commitment to Arizona State.
He started with the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Pirates, before Pittsburgh promoted him to the Bradenton Marauders of the Single-A Florida State League after nine games.
Johnson began the 2023 season with Bradenton, where he slashed .244/.419/.448 with 61 hits in 250 at-bats, 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 44 RBI and 72 walks to 88 strikeouts in 75 games.
He earned a promotion to the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers in August 2023, where he played 30 games and slashed .242/.427/.414 with 24 hits in 99 at-bats, two doubles, five home runs, 15 RBI and 29 walks to 32 strikeouts.
Johnson spent most of 2024 with Greensboro, slashing .238/.372/.385 for an OPS of .757 in 110 games, with 94 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 46 RBIs, 78 walks to 105 strikeouts and 20 stolen bases.
He earned promotion to Altoona on Aug. 27, where he slashed .229/.316/.396 for an OPS of .712 in 14 games, with 11 hits, two doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs and seven walks to 11 strikeouts.
Johnson played with the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League and then earned a spot on Team USA for the WBSC Premier12 that offseason.
He spent all of 2025 with Altoona, slashing .272/.363/.382 for an OPS of .745 in 119 games, with 118 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 35 RBIs, 59 walks to 93 strikeouts and 20 stolen bases on 32 attempts.
He ranked sixth in the Eastern League in on-base percentage and runs (67), tied for sixth in hits, tied for eighth in walks, eighth in batting average and 15th in OPS.
Johnson hit best in the last two months of the season, slashing .326/.425/.419 for an OPS of .843 in 36 games from Aug. 1-Sept. 18, with 42 hits in 129 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 10 RBIs, 20 walks to 28 strikeouts.
His late form helped Atloona clinch the Eastern League West Second Half Division Title, putting them in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
MLB Pipeline ranks Johnson as the sixth best prospect in the Pirates system and the second best position player, behind Curve teammate and the top prospect in baseball Konnor Griffin.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates