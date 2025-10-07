Pirates Ranked Amongst Worst Positioned Teams for 2026
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finished amongst the worst teams in the MLB in 2025 and they're may not be much hope for next season either, according to one national writer.
The Pirates finished 2025 with a record of 71-91 overall, the worst record in the National League Central Division and the fifth worst record in baseball.
They fired manager Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start on May 8 and promoted bench coach Don Kelly to manager, where he led the Pirates to a 59-65 record, including 37-25 at home, a .597 winning percentage, ninth best in the MLB during that time. They also signed Kelly to an extension on Sept. 29.
Pittsburgh ranked amongst the worst hitting teams in baseball, with the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).
The Pirates also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).
Pitching was almost the complete opposite for the Pirates, who good great output from their starting pitching and bullpen combined.
They posted fourth lowest WHIP (1.22), seventh lowest team ERA (3.76), the seventh least walks (473) and the eighth lowest opposing batting average (.236).
The Pirates also led the MLB in shutouts with 19, two more than both the two second place teams in the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, who had 17.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic looked at the 18 teams that missed the playoffs in 2025 and ranked them based on how well-positioned they are to make the postseason in 2026.
He placed the Pirates at 13th noting their strong pitching, led by National League Cy Young Award frontrunner Paul Skenes, but also their poor hitting.
Bowden likes that they Skenes and other pitchers under team control, but that they have to find ways to make their team better offensively, whether by trades or using free agency, if they want to fight for a postseason spot in 2026.
"Over the last 30 days of the regular season, the Pirates led the National League in team ERA," Bowden wrote. "Overall, they finished third in the league in that category. However, once again they failed to put a competitive lineup on the field, which is head-scratching. They finished dead last in runs scored, home runs and OPS. Then after the season, they fired pitching coach Oscar Marin.
"All of their top starters are under team control, including the game’s best pitcher in Paul Skenes, making this the most critical offseason they’ve had in over a decade. They have to find ways to invest money and/or part with prospects to acquire bats, bats and more bats if they want to avoid wasting this strong pitching staff. If they are able to jumpstart the offense, they could be a surprise contender next year.
