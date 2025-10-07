Pirates Triple-A Affiliate 2026 Schedule Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians, revealed their schedule for the 2026 International League season.
Indianapolis had a strong season in 2025, going 87-62 overall, the best record in the International League West Division, but didn't have the best record in the first half nor the second half of the season, missing out on the playoffs.
Some of the best Pirates prospects played for the Indians last season, including right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Mike Burrows, Bubba Chandler, Thomas Harrington and Isaac Mattson, left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco, catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores and infielder Nick Yorke.
The Indians will play an 150-game season, almost entirely against opponents in their division, with 24 six-game series and two three-game series.
They play the St. Paul Twins (Minnesota Twins) for a three-game home series to start the season, March 27-29, and also a six-game series at home, April 21-26. They also face them for a road series, June 2-7.
Indianapolis has their first road series vs. the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), March 31-April 5 and also faces them on the road in their other three-game series, July 17-19. They host Columbus twice, June 9-14 and Aug. 25-30.
The Indians host the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) for their second home series, April 7-12, and for their 11th homestand, Aug. 18-23. They travel to Louisville for two series, May 12-17 and July 28-Aug. 2.
Indianapolis has their second road series vs. the Omaha Stormchasers (Kansas City Royals) April 14-19 and head back there for another series, June 30-July 5. They also host Omaha twice, for the fourth homestand, May 5-10, and the 13th and final homestand, Sept. 8-13.
The Indians battle the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) on the road for two series, May 19-24 and Sept. 1-6, and host them once, July 7-12.
Indianapolis also hosts the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) twice May 25, May 27-31, and Aug. 4-9, while traveling once out for a road series, June 16-21.
The Indians also face three teams in their division just once, traveling to face the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) from April 28-May 3, the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) from Aug. 11-16 and the Gwinett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) for the final season series, Sept. 15-20.
Indianapolis will also host two teams from the International League East Division in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) from June 23-28 and the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Philadelphia Phillies) from July 21-26.
The Indians will have some of the top prospects in the Pirates farm system next season, with Konnor Griffin, the top prospect in baseball, likely starting there and also infielder Termarr Johnson, the sixth best prospect for the Pirates, according to MLB Pipeline.
