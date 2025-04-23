Pirates Top Prospect Smacks Second Home Run of Season
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates infield prospect Termarr Johnson continues to show flashes of his elite potential. He launched his second home run of the season in Double-A Altoona’s matchup against the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday night.
The 20-year-old second baseman crushed a solo shot with two outs in the top of the third inning, showcasing the plus power that has made him one of the most intriguing young hitters in the minors. The ball was measured at 101 MPH coming off Johnson's bat. The homer marked another step forward for Johnson, the Pirates’ No. 4 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 79 overall prospect in baseball.
Though Johnson’s batting average sits at .245, his advanced plate discipline remains a strength, as evidenced by his .344 on-base percentage. Through 20 games, he has collected two homers, six RBIs, eight walks, and five stolen bases while slugging .396.
Drafted fourth overall in 2022, Johnson has faced adjustments in pro ball but has steadily improved his approach against advanced pitching. His latest blast — a no-doubter off a high-velocity swing — served as a reminder of his high ceiling as a future cornerstone for the Pirates. Coupled with 18-year-old shortstop Konnor Griffin, who has been flashing his own potential recently, Pittsburgh hopes their infield will eventually be locked down for years to come.
Altoona went on to secure the win 2-0, with Johnson’s homer providing a key spark. As the season progresses, the Pirates will be closely monitoring his development, hoping his power and patience translate into a rise toward the majors.
