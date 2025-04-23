Pirates Bat Past Angels in Victory
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had their best offensive game of the season and defeated the Los Angeles Angels, 9-3 at Angels Park in Anaheim, Calif.
The Pirates end a three-game losing streak, as they suffered a sweep at home vs. the Cleveland Guardians this past weekend, improving to 9-15 on the season.
It also marks the third win on the road this season, as they defeated the Miami Marlins 4-3 on March 28 and the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on April 2.
The Pirates had their first scoring opportunity in the second inning, as second baseman Adam Frazier singled, left fielder Tommy Pham reached first base on a single an then shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked, loading the bases with two outs.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz would ground out, ending that chance, but Pittsburgh would have chances going forward.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds leadoff the third inning with a single for the Pirates and made it to second base after a ground out from designated hitter Andrew McCutchen.
Pittsburgh first baseman Enmanuel Valdez walked and then catcher Joey Bart singled to right field, scoring Reynolds and moving Valdez to third base.
Third baseman Ke'Byran Hayes singled as well, scoring Valdez and doubling the Pirates' lead at 2-0.
Frazier walked and loaded the bases again, but Pham grounded into a double play, ending the inning.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter did well through the first two innings, but allowed a solo home run in the third inning to Angels left fielder Taylor Ward, cutting the deficit to just 2-1.
Cruz and Reynolds hit back-to-back singles with one out in the fourth inning and then McCutchen hit a three-run home run to center field, putting the Pirates up 5-1.
That home run is No. 237 for McCutchen in his 12th season with Pittsburgh, three off of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in third place in franchise history with 240 home runs.
Falter struck out Angels right fielder Mike Trout to start the bottom of the fourth inning, but allowed a double to designated hitter Jorge Soler and a single to catcher Logan O'Hoppe, moving Soler to third base.
Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Soler, and then center fielder Jo Adell doubled, scoring O'Hoppe.
Falter would end the inning, as he struck out second baseman Kyren Paris, but the Angels trimmed the deficit to 5-3.
That also ended Falter's game after just 65 pitches, as he departed the game with lower back discomfort.
Frazier walked with one out in the fifth inning and then Pham singled, moving Frazier to third base, but was tagged out as he went to second base.
Kiner-Falefa then singled and would score Frazier, making it 6-3 to the Pirates. Cruz doubled afterwards, moving Kiner-Falefa to third base, but Reynolds flew out to end that half of the inning.
The Pirates got great performances from their bullpen, who threw five scoreless innings the rest of the way, ensuring the win.
Right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart got his first MLB win, striking out three batters and retiring the six batters he faced over the fifth and sixth innings.
Fellow right-handed pitcher David Bednar made his second appearance since the Pirates recalled him on April 19, and he retired the three batters he faced in the seventh inning.
Pittsburgh right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence had some issues with his control in the eighth inning, but fellow right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana came in with two outs and struck out Soler on three pitches to get out unscathed.
The Pirates got their offense back in the ninth inning, as Frazier walked and Pham singled. Kiner-Falefa hit a ground-rule double, scoring Frazier, and after Cruz struck out, Reynolds singled, scoring Pham and increasing their advantage to 9-3.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki finished the game for the Pirates, with help from Pham, who robbed Adell of a solo home run to end the game.
Pittsburgh finished with a season-high 18 hits in the win, with Pham, Kiner-Falefa and Reynolds putting up three hits each.
The Pirates will face the Angels for the second game of the series on April 23, with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. (EST).
