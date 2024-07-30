Pirates Trade Pitcher Martín Pérez to Padres
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to make trades prior to the deadline, sending left-handed starting pitcher Martin Perez to the San Diego Padres.
The Pirates will also get a prospect in return from the Padres, in 18-year old left-handed pitcher Ronaldys Jimenez, who pitched in the Dominican Summer League (DSL).
Pérez signed a one-year $8 million contract with the Pirates this past offseason. He 16 starts in 16 appearnces in 2024, with a 2-5 record, 5.20 ERA in 83.0 innings pitched, allowing 105 hits, 48 earned runs, 13 home runs, 32 walks and making 63 strikeouts.
The Venezuelan signed as an undrafted free agent with the Texas Rangers in 2007 at just 16 years old. He eventually made it to their MLB roster in 2012 and spent seven seasons there through 2018.
He spent one season with the Minnesota Twins in 2019 and the following two seasons, 2020-21, with the Boston Red Sox.
His best season came in 2022, when he re-signed with the Rangers. He finished with a 12-8 record in 32 starts, a 2.89 ERA in 196.1 innings pitched, plus 169 strikeouts. all career-best marks, earning him an All-Star nod.
He also played for Texas again in 2023, helping them win their first World Series in franchise history.
Pérez would make 180 starts in 208 appearances for Texas during his nine seasons with the franchise, He had a 65-61 record, 4.30 ERA, 1,099.1 innings ptiched and 724 strikeouts.
This is the sixth trade the Pirates have done prior to the upcoming deadline, as they looked to add some new players and send some players off.
They made two other big trades for hitters, as the Pirates are hitting .231 as a team, fourth worst in the MLB. They got Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz for two minor league prospects in right-handed pitcher Jun-Seok Shim and first baseman Garrett Forester. They also acquired Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa for Altoona Curve infielder/outfielder Charles McAdoo.
Pittsburgh sent right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester to the Boston Red Sox for minor league infielder Nick Yorke, plus minor league left-handed pitcher Luis Peralta to the Colorado Rockies for left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks and they acquired left-handed pitcher Josh Walker from the New York Mets for minor league left-handed pitcher Nicolas Carreno.
