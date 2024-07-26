Pirates Trying to Land Marlins Outfield Duo
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to make moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline, July 31, in hopes of improving their chances to make the postseason.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently put out a post on who he's hearing will move ahead of the trade deadline and what teams are looking for those players.
He reported from his sources that the Pirates are looking to bring in Miami Marlins outfield duo in center fielder Jazz Chislholm Jr. and left fielder Bryan De La Cruz.
Rosenthal didn't write about what they would have to give for those two players, but that they fit the Pirates right now, in the present, with their hitting, and for the future, with their salaries making it easy to to deal with.
"The Pittsburgh Pirates are scouting Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and left fielder Bryan De La Cruz, according to sources briefed their maneuverings," Rosenthal wrote.
"Chisholm would make particular sense – the Pirates’ center fielders, primarily Michael A. Taylor and Jack Suwinski, entered Thursday ranked 29th in the majors in combined OPS.
"In addition, Chisholm should fit the Pirates’ budget, and is under club control for two more years. He is owed the balance of his $2.625 million salary this season. That number likely will jump to the $5 million range in his second year of arbitration, and increase again in his third."
The Marlins hold the worst record in the National League and second-worst in the MLB at 37-66. They will look to sell their stars and assets in hopes of getting good prospects in return.
Chisholm is slashing .251/.324/.413, while having 95 hits in 378 at-bats, 14 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs, 49 RBI, 21 stolen bases and 37 walks to 105 strikeouts in 2024.
His best season came in 2022, his sole All-Star nod, playing 60 games, before he suffered a right lower back strain that kept him out the rest of the season. He slashed 254/.325/.535, with 54 hits in 213 at-bats, 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 21 walks to 66 strikeouts.
De La Cruz is hitting .240 with 97 hits in 405 at-bats, plus 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 46 RBI and 24 walks to 113 strikeouts. He also has a .284 on-base percentage, a .405 slugging percentage and an OPS of .689.
With the Pirates struggles at the plate this season, a .232 batting average, tied for fourth worst in the MLB, these additions will help them fight for a National League Wild Card spot, which they haven't gotten since 2015.
