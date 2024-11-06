Pirates Pitching Prospect Earns First AFL Win
Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitching prospect Valentin Linarez continued his strong performance in the Arizona Fall League, earning his first win in the Scottsdale Scorpions' 6-0 win over the Golden Desert Dogs.
Between the 6-foot-5 right-hander and fellow right-handed pitching prospects Khristian Curtis and Brandan Bidois, they pitched four innings, gave up two hits, walked two batters and struck out five batters in the doubleheader. Curtis got the start on Sunday against the Desert Dogs and struck out the side in the first inning, but it was rained out and pushed back to Tuesday.
The Desert Dogs won the first game of the doubleheader 5-3.
Pirates infield prospect Kervin Pichardo went 1-2 with an RBI, one run scored and a walk in the second game of the doubleheader. Pittsburgh catching prospect Geovanny Planchart went 1-3 and scored a run in the first game.
Linarez entered the scoreless game in the bottom of the third inning and sat the first two batters down before St. Louis Cardinals infield prospect Thomas Saggese got a two-out single to left field. Saggese made the final out of the inning when he was thrown out by San Francisco Giants catching prospect Drew Cavanaugh.
Linarez had to navigate his way through another jam when an error to begin the bottom of the fourth inning followed by a hit-by-pitch and walk loaded the bases with two outs. The Pirates' right-handed pitching prospect escaped unscathed by getting Philadelphia Phillies catching prospect Jacob Dissin to strike out looking.
Pichardo broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning with a one-out RBI single to center field. Pichardo later scored in the top of the seventh on a two-run single from Toronto Blue Jays infield prospect Eddinson Paulino to put Scottsdale up 3-0. The Scorpions went on to plate three more on a three-run home run from Detroit Tigers catching prospect Josue Briceño to extend their lead to six.
After a leadoff walk, Bidois walked the leadoff batter before getting a strikeout out and inducing a double play to end the game.
With the win, Linarez is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA and has allowed just two hits while striking out 10 batters over nine innings pitched. His control does still need work, though, as he's walked seven batters and hit one.
The Scorpions (10-14) return to the diamond on Wednesday to face the Peoria Javelinas (6-16) at 8:30 p.m. ET.
