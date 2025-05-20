Pirates Waste Mitch Keller Start, Lose to Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got a great start from right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller, but couldn't score any runs or stop them from coming in afterwards as the Cincinnati Reds went on to win 7-1 at PNC Park.
The Pirates have now lost their past four games, as they suffered a sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies on the weekend. They have also lost six of their past seven games, as they won just one of three games against the New York Mets from May 12-14.
Keller got the first two outs of the top of the first inning, before walking shortstop Elly De La Cruz and allowing a double to left fielder Austin Hays, scoring De La Cruz and making it a 1-0 lead for the road team.
The Pirates also had two quick outs to the bottom of the first inning, but right fielder Bryan Reynolds reached first base on a slow roller to third base and then catcher Joey Bart almost hit a two-run home run, but it hit off the top of the wall in center field for a double, still scoring Reynolds to tie it up at 1-1.
Neither team did much offensive over the next four innings, with two doubles from the Reds and one from Pirates left fielder Alexander Canario in the top of the fifth inning, that he didn't score on.
Keller kept the Reds from doing much at the plate and even had the first two outs of the sixth inning, looking to potentially go out for a seventh inning.
He got a ground ball from Hays that shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa threw over Nick Solak at first base and into the Reds dugout, putting Hays at second base. Designated hitter Gavin Lux doubled in the next at-bat, scoring Hays and giving the Reds a 2-1 lead.
Keller would finish the game after that sixth inning, allowing six hits, one walk and one earned run, while posting five strikeouts over 91 pitches.
Pirates right-handed pitcher David Bednar came in the top of the eighth inning and allowed a leadoff single to Reds center fielder TJ Friedl. He struck out third baseman Santiago Espinal, but then allowed a double to De La Cruz and a single to Hays, scoring both Friedl and De La Cruz and putting the Reds up 4-1.
Right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman would come in and got the final out of the eighth inning, but then struggled in the ninth inning.
Holderman allowed a leadoff double to right fielder Will Benson, who moved up to third base on a passed ball and then walked catcher Tyler Stephenson.
Second baseman Matt McClain hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Benson, and then after Stephenson made it to second base on a wild pitch from Holderman, Friedl singled and scored Stephenson. De La Cruz capped off the inning with a double, scoring Friedl and making it 7-1 to the Reds.
The Pirates will look to end the losing streak and tie the series up against the Reds on May 20, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.
