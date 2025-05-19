Pirates' Oneil Cruz Not in Lineup vs. Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have one of their stars in the lineup against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.
Oneil Cruz isn't leading off or starting in center field vs. the Reds and will start on the bench. He started the past two games, leading off and playing in center field, and also came in during the top of the ninth as a pinch-hitter vs. the Philadelpia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 16.
Cruz would strike out in that 8-4 loss, with the bases loaded, and then struck out three times the next game and four times in the most recent outing on May 18, as the Pirates suffered a sweep at the hands of their rivals. He had no hits in nine at-bats that series.
He missed six straight games for the Pirates after he awkwardly slid early, stealing on a walk against the Atlanta Braves, forcing him to leave. He has dealt with lower back pain and is still day-to-day, according to manager Don Kelly.
Alexander Canario will start in center field vs. the Reds and will hit fifth in the lineup, moving from left field and one spot up from sixth in the batting order last game vs. the Phillies.
Spencer Horwitz, who started the past two games at first base after coming back from injury, will also begin on the bench. Nick Solak, who joined the Pirates back on May 16, will start at first base and hit sixth in the lineup.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher, Nick Lodolo, is left-handed and since both Cruz and Horwitz bat left-handed, going with Canario and Solak, who bat right-handed, looks like a strategic decision on Kelly's part.
Ke'Bryan Hayes will stay at third base and hit leadoff for the seventh time, last doing so vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 12.
Joey Bart returns at catcher, taking over from Henry Davis, who caught for Paul Skenes last time out, and will hit fourth in the lineup.
Tommy Pham starts at left field and will hit seventh in the batting order. Jared Triolo also comes in at second base for Adam Frazier and will hit ninth in the lineup, while shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves up a spot to eighth in the lineup.
Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds stay at designated hitter and right field, respectively, plus second and third in the lineup.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes his 10th start for the Pirates this season. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Cincinnati Reds
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
C Joey Bart
CF Alexander Canario
1B Nick Solak
LF Tommy Pham
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
2B Jared Triolo
