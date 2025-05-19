Series Preview: Plummeting Pirates Host Rolling Reds
Starting Monday, the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates, stuck in a three-game skid and sitting 13 games back in the National League Central, face a surging Cincinnati Reds (24-24) squad—winners of four straight.
The division rivals will clash in a three-game set at PNC Park, as the Pirates (15-32) look to move past a bitter sweep courtesy of their in-state rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pirates fans have had no shortage of suffering this season, but Sunday's loss stung particularly hard. When starting pitcher Paul Skenes is on the mound, like he was yesterday, the Pirates always have a chance to win. And when he is at his best, like he was yesterday, you would expect the team should be able to scrape together a few runs to support their ace.
Skenes pitched a eight-inning complete game, allowed one run, and struck out nine. The outing was arguably the best start of his young career. Yet the Pirates could not muster a single run and suffered a 1-0 loss. It was their MLB-leading eighth shutout loss of the season. That's more than the Colorado Rockies, who are on pace to have the worst record in modern MLB history.
Skenes has allowed 17 earned runs in 10 starts this season, yet the Pirates are only 3-7 in those starts.
The Pirates have now been held to four or fewer runs in 23 straight games — the longest such streak in franchise history and the most prolonged slump in the majors this season. You have to flip the calendar all the way back to their 9-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels on April 22nd for the last time they scored over four runs.
However strong the Pirates pitching rotation is and may eventually be — especially with top prospect Bubba Chandler's call-up seemingly on the horizon — they will never win a baseball game scoring zero runs. The harsh reality for the Buccos and their anemic offense is that they will probably waste more solid Skenes starts this season. But can they at least win his gems to keep morale from sinking even lower?
The Reds come to Pittsburgh riding a four game winning streak, and a Rivalry Weekend sweep of the Cleveland Guardians. The streak puts the Reds' record at .500 for the season, moving them past the Milwaukee Brewers for third place in the division.
Elly De La Cruz (.246/.317/.723, 8 HR, 31 RBI) leads a Reds offense that is eighth in the MLB in runs scored. The last time the Reds and Pirates met, in April, De La Cruz launched his second career grand slam off Andrew Heaney, in what would be the decisive scoring play of the game.
The Pirates will attempt to quiet his power and limit him on the basepaths; De La Cruz has 16 stolen bases, tied with Pirates' outfielder O'neil Cruz for second in MLB.
The Reds' wining streak can be partially attributed to the scorching hot bat of outfielder Will Benson. The 2016 first round draft pick has five home runs in his last four games, including two on Sunday.
Cincinnati's pitching staff has also been solid. They are currently ranked tenth in MLB in ERA, fifth in opponent batting average, and fifth in WHIP. Fortunately, the Pirates will not have to face the Reds ace, Hunter Greene, who is currently on the 15-day injured list with a groin strain. Greene (4-2, 2.36 ERA, 61 K) was garnering NL Cy Young award attention before he was hurt.
However, the Reds have a solid staff behind him in Nick Lodolo, Nick Martinez and Brady Singer — all of whom Pittsburgh will face this week.
Key Stats
- Pirates’ anemic offense: 4 or fewer runs in 23 consecutive games
- Runnin' Reds: 52 stolen bases is fourth in MLB
- The Pirates and Reds have met a total of 2,517 times. The Pirates lead the series 1,256-1,243-18.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Monday, 6:40 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (1-5, 4.15 ERA, 43 K)
- CIN: LHP Nick Lodolo (3-4, 3.42 ERA, 42 K)
- Key Battle: Keller vs Reds 1B Spencer Steer (.375 BA, 1.250 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBI in 16 career AB against Keller)
Game 2: Tuesday, 6:40 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: LHP Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 34 K)
- CIN: RHP Nick Martinez (2-4, 3.66 ERA, 40 K)
- Key Battle: Falter vs Reds C Tyler Stephenson (.533 AVG, 1.563 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI in 15 career AB against Falter)
Game 3: Wednesday, 12:35 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: LHP Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.02 ERA, 38 K)
- CIN: RHP Brady Singer (5-2, 5.01 ERA, 43 K)
- Key Battle: Heaney vs Reds SS Elly De La Cruz (1 HR, 4 RBI in three career AB against falter; hit grand slam in first meeting in April)
Players to Watch
- SP Bailey Falter (PIT): 2-1, 3.00 ERA, 24 IP in 4 GS at home; has not allowed a run in last two starts
- RP David Bednar (PIT): 1.93 ERA, 9 K in 4.2 IP in last 15 days
- OF Will Benson (CIN): .526 AVG, 1.368 SLG, 5 HR, 10 RBI in last four days
- SP Nick Martinez (CIN): 19 IP, 14 K, 1.89 ERA, 84 WHIP in last three starts
