Pirates Minor League Recap: Konnor Griffin Extends Hit Streak
Contrary to what it may feel like inside the echo chamber that is the internet, Pittsburgh Pirates fans do have some reason for optimism. While the big league club continues to struggle at the plate — and waste pitching performances from a generational talent — there is hope that PNC Park will eventually be the home to a formidable lineup.
That hope exists in the form of a 19-year-old from Jackson, Mississippi.
Konnor Griffin, the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2024 first-round selection, has been on a scorching hot streak recently for his Low-A level Bradenton Marauders. The teenager has now hit safely in nine straight games, posting an impressive .525/.535/.750 slash line during that span. He has also recorded three doubles, two homers, nine RBIs, and six stolen bases.
Griffin currently ranks third in the Florida State League with a .324 batting average, seven home runs, and a .547 slugging percentage. He leads the league in hits (45), total bases (76), and runs scored (34), while also sitting tied for second in extra-base hits (16). Additionally, he ranks in the top 10 with 24 RBIs and a .920 OPS.
The Mississippi native is doing all of this while being two years younger than the average player in the Florida State League.
Drafted ninth overall last year, Griffin — who plays both shortstop and center field — is currently ranked as the Pirates’ No. 2 prospect and sits at No. 37 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list. If he continues to hit like he has this season, you can expect to see Griffin continue to climb that list.
And if Pirates fans are disappointed to hear that their best hitting prospect is still a few years away from touching a big league field, that is completely understandable. But that is the grim reality of the situation in Pittsburgh — even if there were two or three MLB-ready prospects waiting at Triple-A, the Pirates would still have a middling offense.
The biggest question facing the Pirates organization and their fans is this: Will they be able to provide a formidable team around Paul Skenes soon enough to have a chance at keeping him?
Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A)
Results & Current Record: 6-0 vs. Louisville, 26-17 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Bubba Chandler: 2 GS, 9.1 IP, 11 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 15 K
- 2B Nick Yorke: .316 AVG, 6 H since May 13
- 1B Endy Rodriguez: .300 AVG, 2 HR, 2 RBI in three games played (rehab stint)
Notable: The Indians pulled off a six-game sweep of the Louisville Bats this week, putting them into a tie with Nashville for first place in the International League.
Altoona Curve (Double-A)
Results & Current Record: 2-4 vs. Harrisburg, 20-19 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Mitch Jebb: .500 AVG, 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 5 SB since May 13
- SS Kervin Merchado: .450 AVG, 2 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 7 RBI since May 13
- SP Wilber Dotel: 1 GS, 4 IP, 3 ER, 6 K
Notable: Jebb currently leads the Eastern League with 16 stolen bases.
Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A)
Results & Current Record: 4-2 vs Rome, 27-12 this season
Top Performers:
- 1B Esmerlyn Valdez: .304 AVG, .360 OBP, 2 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI since May 13
- SP Hung-Leng Cheng: 1 GS, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- SP Khristian Curtis: 2 GS, 7 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K
Notable: Valdez leads the South Atlantic League in home runs (11) and is second in RBI (32).
Bradenton Marauders (Low-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-3 vs Dunedin, 17-21 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Konnor Griffin: .545 AVG, .773 SLG, 1 HR, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 4 SB since May 13
- OF Will Taylor: .316 AVG, .409 OBP, 2 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 3 SB since May 13
- C Axiel Plaz: .286 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI since May 13
- SP Clevari Tejada: 1 GS, 4.1 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K
Notable: The Marauders scored a season-high 13 runs in their win over Dunedin on Saturday.
Player of the Week:
Griffin (BRD) – Who else? This is Griffin's third week taking our Player of the Week award, and he is putting himself in great position for Player of the Month consideration in the Florida State League.
This Week:
- Indianapolis Indians: @ Toledo (May 20-25)
- Altoona Curve: @ Akron (May 20-25)
- Greensboro Grasshoppers: @ Asheville (May 20-25)
- Bradenton Marauders: vs. Clearwater (May 20-25)
