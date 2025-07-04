Pirates Winning Streak Ends Against Home Run Happy Mariners
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates couldn't stop giving up home runs to the Seattle Mariners, as they dropped the series opener, 6-0 at T-Mobile Park.
The Pirates end a season-high winning streak of six games, as they swept both the New York Mets, June 27-29, and the St. Louis Cardinals, June 30-July 2, at PNC Park.
This also marks the 11th time the Pirates have lost in shutout, most in the MLB, and the first time since a 3-0 defeat to the Houston Astros at home on June 3.
The Pirates got themselves a scoring chance in the top of the first inning, as right fielder Bryan Reynolds walked and second baseman Nick Gonzales doubled with two outs, moving Reynolds to third base, but center fielder Oneil Cruz flew out and ended that opportunity.
Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a ground ball to Gonzales, but Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz missed his throw and Rodríguez made it safely.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter then threw a four-seam fastball down in the zone, that Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh crushed 401 feet and over the left field wall for a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.
Pittsburgh loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning, as Gonzales singled, Cruz walked and while Hayes hit a grounder, Mariners second baseman Cole Young comitted an error, keeping everyone safe.
The Pirates again missed out on a great scoring opportunity, as left fielder Adam Frazier struckout and catcher Joey Bart grounded out.
Falter gave up his second home run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, as he threw a curveball off the plate that Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena hit 344 feet to opposite field, increasing their advantage to 3-0.
Gonzales got his third hit of the game with a one out single in the top of the sixth inning. Cruz hit a fly out to center field, but Gonzales was also far off the base, which allowed Rodríguez time to throw him out for the double play.
Falter allowed his season-high third home run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, again to Raleigh, with the same fastball in the same location for another solo shot, giving the Mariners a 4-0 lead.
Raleigh made it his career-high 35th home run of the season, tying Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. with the most home runs before the All-Star break in Mariners history.
Falter ended his day after 75 pitches and 5.2 innings, allowing just three hits, all of which were the home runs, with four strikeouts.
Mariners right-handed starting pitcher Jeremy Woo finished off his great outing after 93 pitches over six innings, with three hits and two walks allowed, plus eight strikeouts.
Hayes ledoff the top of the seventh inning with a single, increasing his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest in a season in his career.
He moved to second base on a wild pitch and then stole third base, while shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked and stole second base. The Pirates didn't take advantage of this, as Frazier, Bart and Horwitz
Pirates right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who came in for Falter, would give up the first home run of his MLB career, as Mariners right fielder Dylan Moore took his slider over the plate for a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, increasing the Mariners' lead to 6-0.
Pittsburgh finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position (RISP), resulting in the shutout defeat.
The Pirates will look to even up the series against the Mariners in the second game on July 5. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. (EST).
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates