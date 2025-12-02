Free Agent Slugger Named Perfect Pirates Signing

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates look primed to make a big move in free agency and this one player could serve as their best signing this offseason.

Eugenio Suárez Named Perfect Pirates Free Agent Signing

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote about all 30 MLB teams and what the perfect free agent signing they could make this offseason.

Feinsand named third baseman Eugenio Suárez as the Pirates' perfect free agent signing, noting their need for offense.

"All signs point to the Pirates spending some money in free agency this winter, and given their need for offense, adding a two-time All-Star who slugged 49 home runs last season would be an ideal place to start," Feinsand wrote. "Suárez’s defense at third base is below average, but Pittsburgh could give him some at-bats at DH, as well."

What the Pirates Would Get in Eugenio Suárez

Suárez would serve as a massive boost for the Pirates, with only five other players having more home runs than him since 2018.

He has never hit less than 21 home runs in a season in his career, where he played more than 100 games, which is more than any Pirates player had this season, with center fielder Oneil Cruz leading with 20 home runs.

The Pirates struggled massively from the plate this past season, especially with a lack of power.

They hit 117 home runs as a team in 2025, the lowest mark in the MLB and 31 home runs less than the next team, the St. Louis Cardinals, who hit 148. Pittsburgh also had the worst OPS (.655) and slugging percentage (.350) in all of baseball.

They also haven't had a strong hitting third baseman, moving on from Gold Glove Award winner Ke'Bryan Hayes ahead of the trade deadline, sending him to the Reds on July 30.

Sep 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) throws to first to get Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham (not pictured) out in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Hayes, who was in the middle of an eight-year, $70 million contract with the Pirates, finished this season with the lowest slugging percentage (.306) and the second-lowest OPS (.596), plus the 14th-lowest on-base percentage (.290) and 24th-lowest batting average (.235).

There is a big trade off between having Hayes, who just won his second Gold Glove Award, and Suárez, who ranked towards the bottom of defensive third basemen, with -4 runs prevented and -6 outs above average (OAA).

Pittsburgh needs hitting more than defense, and as Feinsand mentioned, could serve as their designated hitter, as the future of Andrew McCutchen with the franchise is uncertain.

Suárez Has Fantastic 2025 Season

Suárez is a great power hitter and is coming off of one the best seasons in his career in 2025, which should give the Pirates even more reason to sign him.

He served as one of the best hitting third baseman in baseball last season, slashing .228/.298/.526 for an OPS of .824 in 159 games, with 134 hits, 28 doubles, 49 home runs, 118 RBIs and 46 walks to 196 strikeouts.

Those 49 home runs matched a career high in 2019 and served as the fifth most in baseball.

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

He excelled with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, before they traded him to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline, slashing .248/.320/.576 for an OPS of .896 in 106 games, with 96 hits, 19 doubles, 36 home runs, 87 RBIs and 29 walks to 117 strikeouts.

Suárez didn't hit as well with the Mariners, slashing .189/.255/.428 for an OPS of .682 in 53 games, but still hit 13 home runs and added 31 RBI.

He did much better for Seattle in the postseason, where they made the ALCS and almost the World Series, before falling in seven games to the Toronto Blue Jays. He slashed .213/.275/.426 for an OPS of .700, with 10 hits in 47 at-bats, a double, three home runs, eight RBIs and four walks to 18 strikeouts.

The Pirates not only would get a home run hitter, but someone with playoff experience too, which is crucial for a team vying for the postseason.

Will the Pirates Sign Suárez?

Suárez will command a serious deal for any team interested in his services this offseason.

Spotrac puts the market value of Suárez at two years, $29.9 million, or about $15 million per season. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has him at two years, $45 million, $22.5 million per season, while Jim Bowden of The Athletic has Suárez at three years, $72 million, or $24 million per year.

This would make Suárez the highest paid position player on the Pirates next season and potentially the highest, with right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller making $16.9 million in 2026.

The Pirates haven't signed a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since John Jaso, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal on Dec. 23, 2015, and the last free agent to a multi-year deal since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova, who signed a three-year, $26 million deal on Dec. 27, 2016

Pittsburgh also generally ranks towards the bottom of payroll, placing in the bottom five teams by Opening Day in 16 of the 19 seasons under owner Bob Nutting.

While historically the Pirates don't spend on free agents, the front office has a different mindset this offseason.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas three weeks ago that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past. Team president Travis Williams also noted the Pirates have the resources to contend for a spot in the playoffs.

Reports have linked the Pirates with numerous free agents, including both NL MVP finalists in Kyle Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs, and catcher J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies, Japanese superstars in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami , Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco and San Diego Padres slugger Ryan O'Hearn .

They are also reportedly eyeing other left-handed hitters from the St. Louis Cardinals in Alec Burleson , Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman in a trade.

Two more players they are looking at via trade include second baseman in Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets and Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays.

These reports show intent from the Pirates, but if they don't make the necessary signings or trades, then the fans will still show a lack of trust towards the front office.

