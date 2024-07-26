Pirates Would Benefit From Trade for White Sox Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the middle of a race for one of three spots for the National League Wild Card race and will likely look to add some players prior to the MLB Trade Deadline, July 31.
The players most national writers continue to tie the Pirates to are outfielders, as they see the franchise needing more depth/better hitters at that positon group. The Pirates do rank tied for the fourth worst batting average in the MLB as a team, at .233, so better bats would help greatly.
Bradford Doolittle, MLB writer for ESPN, sees Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. as one of the trades that would "Rule the Deadline."
The White Sox hold the worst record in baseball at 27-78 and will likely offload their best players for prospects to build for the future.
Doolittle sees the Pirates benefitting from Robert, as he brings good power to the lineup and his contract is team-friendly, running through the next three seasons, something the Pirates would love to have.
He also thinks that even with great prospects, like 2022 First Round pick in shortstop Termarr Johnson, the Pirates need to act with intent this season and go for players that will get them to their first postseason since 2015.
"The Pirates are dead last in bWAR at center field with a collective showing at that spot below replacement level," Doolittle wrote. "The good news is that it's not hard to improve from that, and Robert would give them a huge power boost at the dish without sacrificing defense. His team-friendly contract, with team options running through 2027, fits perfectly with the Pittsburgh ethos. Age-wise, Robert fits perfectly with what looks like a multiyear contention window for the Bucs. A deal starting with Termarr Johnson is certainly a risk given Roberts' injury history, but it's time for the Pirates to be aggressive. Baseball needs Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes-led rotation on display in October."
Robert is slashing .222/.293/.466 this season, with 42 hits in 208 at-bats, 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 24 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 19 walks to 73 strikeouts.
His best season came in 2023, when he slashed .264/.315/.562 with 144 hits in 546 at-bats, 36 doubles, 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 30 walks to 172 strikeouts. He earned an All-Star nod and the Silver Slugger Award as well that season.
