MLB Commissioner Wants Pirates to be Competitive
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had much success over the last 30 seasons, with fans suffering through some of the worst teams in the team's history.
The Pirates have had just four seasons above .500 since 1992, with 20 straight losing seasons from 1993-2012, a record for the four North American professional sports leagues.
They've also only made the postseason three times, 2013-15, but made it to the NLDS once, losing twice in the Wild Card Game in 2014 and 2015.
Bob Nutting has owned the Pirates since 2007 and the franchise holds a 1,322-1,586 win-loss record (.455) in his 19th season.
The Pirates had a projected Opening Day payroll of $89,975,500, per Cot's Contracts, which was $20 million lower than their next National League Central opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers at $109,141,136.
It was also the fourth lowest in baseball, with only the Miami Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Tampa Bay Rays at $82.9 million ranking lower than the Pirates.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said on the Pat McAfee show during All-Star week that he listens to the fans first and foremost and wants every team competing and that he'll go against anything that undermines it.
McAfee said that growing up in the Pittsburgh, he wasn't really a Pirates fan, as it was just something fun to do over the summer and he didn't expect them to win many games. He also said that his dad kept him from playing baseball, due to the Pirates poor play.
Manfred praised the Pirates fans for their passion and their care for a strong franchise. He said that he wants them competitive and that he understands their desire for a system that allows teams like the Pirates to go out and win ball games consistently.
"Oh you're right on the money Pat, exactly right," Manfred said. "The fact of the matter is, Pittsburgh's a great sports town. It is a great sports town. There are tons and tons of really passionate Pirates fans, who remember, who remember when the Priates were a great, great team. Year in and year out and they just want to look at the system and say, 'We got a fair chance to win.' When you're sitting around in February, looking at Spring Training and wondering what the year's gonna be like and we need to deal with that issue."
Many Pirates fans want a salary cap, which would prohibit teams from going over a certain limit, and would bridge the gap between teams like the Pirates, that don't have much money/spend money, and teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, big market franchises that spend exorbitant amounts of money.
The MLBPA striked in 1994, with the cancellation of the World Series, with the salary cap as a big part of those collective bargaining discussions, with the players eventually winning on that issue.
The current CBA expires after the 2026 season and MLBPA director Tony Clark told the BBWAA that they are against it and will fight against it during negotiations, according to Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
Pirates fans have also protested Nutting over the years, demanding he sell the team. This is especially common in 2025, as the team sits 39-58 at the All-Star break and heading onto their seventh straight losing season.
