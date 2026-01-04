Pirates' Paul Skenes Meets NFL MVP

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes is one of the best pitchers in baseball and is trending towards a Hall of Fame career.

Skenes has made his mark early on in his career, earning a mutlitude of awards in just his first two MLB seasons, establishing himself as one of the elite in the sport.

There aren't many peers for Skenes in baseball, but across other sports, there are those who have had great careers early on and also have a similar trajectory as he does.

One of those players is none other than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who Skenes got the chance to meet recently.

Paul Skenes Meets Josh Allen

Skenes went up to Buffalo this weekend and met with Allen at the Bills' training facility ahead of their final regular season game vs. the New York Jets at home.

Both players shook each other's hand and Skenes introduced Allen to his Pirates teammate, fellow right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones , who is a Bills fan.

Allen mentioned that he played baseball when he was a kid, featuring at first base and pitcher, but acknowledging that he wasn't quite as good as Skenes, which is why he throws a football instead of a baseball.

The Bills quarterback also reminisced on playing in the outfield in high school, eating sunflower seeds and having fun with his boys on the team.

The two gave each other their jerseys afterwards, and Skenes' girlfriend, Livvy Dunne , also took a photo with Allen.

Skenes got the chance to meet Bills running back James Cook and head coach Sean McDermott.

Dunne herself also met up with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin , a Pittsburgh native, who played for Central Catholic High School and then Pitt in college.

Comparing Skenes and Allen's Careers So Far

Both Skenes and Allen are amongst the top players in their respective sports and should be so for the forseeable future.

Skenes made his MLB debut in 2024 and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award earned All-MLB First Team honors and was third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

He then had another excellent season in 2025, winning the NL Cy Young Award and also All-MLB First Team honors. He also became the first pitcher in MLB history that started consecutive All-Star games in their first two seasons.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Skenes has a 21-13 record in 55 career starts, a 1.96 ERA over 320.2 innings pitched, 386 strikeouts, a .198 opposing batting average and a 0.95 WHIP.

He has the lowest ERA of any pitcher in their first 55 MLB starts and the only one with a sub-2.00 ERA.

Allen had a slower start to his career, but became a great quarterback at the beginning of the decade.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Second Team All-Pro and won the NFL MVP in 2024 as well, while leading the Bills to seven straight postseasons.

Allen has completed 64.0% of his passes for 30,102 yards and 220 touchdowns, while also remaining a threat on the ground, with 4,721 rushing yards and 79 touchdowns, the most rushing touchdowns in an NFL career.

He's also performed incredibly well in the postseason, completing 65.7% of his passes for 3,359 yards and 25 touchdowns to four interceptions, along with 668 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Both Skenes and Allen played in the Mountain West Conference in college, with Skenes playing his first two seasons at Air Force and Allen played his final three seasons at Wyoming from 2015-17.

Skenes helped lead Air Force to a Mountain West Championship Title in 2022, leading to the program's first NCAA Tournament bid since 1969.

Allen was a starter as a junior and senior at Wyoming, 2016-17, throwing for 5,066 yards and 54 touchdowns, including earning Second-team All-MVC honors in 2016.

Wyoming retired his No. 17 jersey, put Allen in their Ring of Honor and also their Athletics Hall of Fame.

