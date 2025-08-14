Royals Demote Former Pirates Starting Pitcher to Bullpen
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher has struggled with his new team and lost a spot in the rotation.
Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported that Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro announced they are moving left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter to the bullpen, as right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen comes off the injured list and will take over for the matchup on Aug. 16 vs. the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
Falter joined the Royals, after the Pirates traded him ahead of the deadline on July 31, in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk and first baseman prospect Callan Moss.
He struggled massively in his first outing with the Royals, giving up eight hits, two walks and seven earned runs over 88 pitches through four innings pitched in the 8-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 4.
Falter most recently started vs. the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium on April 11, allowing a two-run home run over four innings pitched, three hits, three walks and posting five strikeouts in the 7-4 victory.
He had a strong season with the Pirates in 2025, with a 7-5 record over 22 starts, a 3.73 ERA over 113.1 innings pitched, 70 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .232 opposing batting average and a 1.18 WHIP.
This included his incredible month of May, where he had a 3-0 record in six starts, a 0.76 ERA over 35.2 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .147 opposing batting average and a 0.84 WHIP.
The Pirates acquired Falter from the Philadelphia Phillies for infielder Rodolfo Castro on Aug. 1, 2023. He started seven of his 10 games, finished with a 2-2 record, a 5.58 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched, 32 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .275 opposing batting average and a 1.39 WHIP.
Falter served as a main part of the starting rotation for the Pirates in 2024, with an 8-9 record over 28 starts, a 4.43 ERA over 142.1 innings pitched, 97 strikeouts to 45 walks, a .260 opposing batting average and a 1.29 WHIP.
He re-signed this season for $2.2 million and has three more years of arbitration before he hits free agency ahead of the 2029 season.
Falter finished his time with the Pirates with a 17-16 record in 60 appearances and 57 starts, a 4.32 ERA over 296.0 innings pitched, 199 strikeouts to 96 walks and a 1.26 WHIP.
