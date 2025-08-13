Pirates Pitching Struggles Again in Sweep to Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got poor performances from their pitchers again, as they suffered a 12-5 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
The Pirates lost the first two games of the series to the Brewers, 7-1 on Aug. 11 and 14-0 on Aug. 12, making it a sweep, their eighth sweep defeat of 2025. This is the first time that the Pirates have suffered a sweep to the Brewers since June 16-18, 2023, also at American Family Field.
This also marks five straight defeats for the Pirates, as they lost the last two games vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, 2-1 on Aug. 9 and 14-8 on Aug. 10.
Pittsburgh falls to 51-71 overall and 17-42 on the road, while Milwaukee improves to 76-44 overall and 42-20 at home.
The Pirates got two runners on with two outs in the top of the first inning, as designated hitter Bryan Reynolds walked and left fielder Tommy Pham singled, but second baseman Nick Gonzales grounded out, ending that scoring chance.
Pittsburgh then got two runners on with one out in the top of the second inning, as catcher Joey Bart and shortstop Jared Triolo hit back-to-back singles.
Third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded into a force out, with Triolo out at second, but stole second base, putting both runners in scoring position with two outs. The Pirates again failed to capitalize, as right fielder Ronny Simon struck out.
The Pirates again put two runners on base in the top of the third inning, as Pham walked and Gonzales singled with two outs, but center fielder Jack Suwinski struck out and ended that scoring opportunity.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller threw two scoreless innings, but struggled in the third inning, giving up a leadoff single to Brewers third baseman Anthony Seigler, who made it to second base after Suwinski bobbled the ball.
Keller got shortstop Joey Ortiz to ground out, moving Seigler to third base, then gave up a single to right fielder Sal Frelick, scoring Seigler and putting the Brewers up 1-0.
He struck out left fielder Isaac Collins, but then walked catcher William Contreras and gave up a single to designated hitter Christian Yelich, scoring Frelick and doubling the Brewers' lead at 2-0.
Keller struck out both second baseman Brice Turang and Seigler in the bottom of the fourth inning, along with walking center fielder Blake Perkins.
Perkins stole second base and then Keller gave up four straight hits, with Ortiz singling, Frelick and Collins hitting back-to-back doubles and Contreras singling, scoring four runs and extending the Brewers' lead to 6-0.
Keller finished his outing after four innings pitched, eight hits, two walks and six runs allowed, while posting five strikeouts. His six earned runs allowed are tied for the second most this season, last doing so in an 8-2 defeat to the Houston Astros at PNC Park on June 5.
Simon led off the top of the fifth inning with a single, first baseman Spencer Horwitz singled, then Reynolds hit a three-run home run, taking a sweeper inside and low and sending it 378 feet and over the right field wall, trimming the Pirates' deficit to 6-3.
The Pirates almost added more runs, as Gonzales singled and Bart hit a ground-rule double, but Triolo lined out to end that opportunity.
Simon singled with one out in the top of the sixth inning and then Reynolds hit his second home run of the game, taking a curveball, again low and inside, putting it in the Pirates bullpen and cutting the Brewers' lead to 6-5.
Reynolds hit his 134th and 135th home runs of his career, which ties him for 12th all-time in Pirates history, along with outfielder/first baseman Al Oliver (1968-77).
Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski threw a scoreless fifth inning, but then gave up two runs on an RBI-single from Contreras in the bottom of the sixth inning, putting the Brewers up 8-5.
Fellow right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas took over in the top of the seventh inning, where he gave up a run and loaded the bases, before Pirates manager Don Kelly put in another right-handed relief pitcher in Cam Sanders.
Sanders got the second out of the inning, but then walked Contreras and gave up a single to Yelich, as the Brewers extended their advantage to 12-5.
The Pirates will have the next day off, before facing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field for a weekend series, Aug. 15-17.
