Former Pirates Pitcher Struggles in First Start Since Trade
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates sent one of their better starting pitchers in 2025 out in a trade and he struggled massively in his first outing with his new team.
The Pirates traded left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter to the Kansas City Royals on July 31 ahead of the trade deadline, bringing back left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk and first baseman prospect.
Falter made his first start for the Royals against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 3 and had his worst start of the season.
He gave up eight hits, two walks and seven earned runs over 88 pitches through four innings pitched in the 8-5 loss to the Red Sox. This also included giving up a three-run home run to Red Sox left fielder Jarren Durran, capping off a five-run first inning.
Falter had a strong season with the Pirates in 2025, with a 7-5 record over 22 starts, a 3.73 ERA over 113.1 innings pitched, 70 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .232 opposing batting average and a 1.18 WHIP.
This included his incredible month of May, where he had a 3-0 record in six starts, a 0.76 ERA over 35.2 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .147 opposing batting average and a 0.84 WHIP.
The Pirates acquired Falter from the Philadelphia Phillies for infielder Rodolfo Castro on Aug. 1, 2023. He started seven of his 10 games, finished with a 2-2 record, a 5.58 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched, 32 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .275 opposing batting average and a 1.39 WHIP.
Falter served as a main part of the starting rotation for the Pirates in 2024, with an 8-9 record over 28 starts, a 4.43 ERA over 142.1 innings pitched, 97 strikeouts to 45 walks, a .260 opposing batting average and a 1.29 WHIP.
He re-signed this season for $2.2 million and has three more years of arbitration before he hits free agency ahead of the 2029 season.
Falter finished his time with the Pirates with a 17-16 record in 60 appearances and 57 starts, a 4.32 ERA over 296.0 innings pitched, 199 strikeouts to 96 walks and a 1.26 WHIP.
The Pirates made five other trades ahead of the deadline, including sending third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds, left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners, right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees and left-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers to the Chicago Cubs, landing six total prospects.
Pittsburgh also traded with Kansas City on July 16, giving them utility man Adam Frazier for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney.
