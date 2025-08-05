Former Pirates Pitcher Struggles in First Start Since Trade

A former Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher got roughed up in his recent outing.

Aug 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Bailey Falter (36) on the mound against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates sent one of their better starting pitchers in 2025 out in a trade and he struggled massively in his first outing with his new team.

The Pirates traded left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter to the Kansas City Royals on July 31 ahead of the trade deadline, bringing back left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk and first baseman prospect.

Falter made his first start for the Royals against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 3 and had his worst start of the season.

He gave up eight hits, two walks and seven earned runs over 88 pitches through four innings pitched in the 8-5 loss to the Red Sox. This also included giving up a three-run home run to Red Sox left fielder Jarren Durran, capping off a five-run first inning.

Falter had a strong season with the Pirates in 2025, with a 7-5 record over 22 starts, a 3.73 ERA over 113.1 innings pitched, 70 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .232 opposing batting average and a 1.18 WHIP.

This included his incredible month of May, where he had a 3-0 record in six starts, a 0.76 ERA over 35.2 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .147 opposing batting average and a 0.84 WHIP.

The Pirates acquired Falter from the Philadelphia Phillies for infielder Rodolfo Castro on Aug. 1, 2023. He started seven of his 10 games, finished with a 2-2 record, a 5.58 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched, 32 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .275 opposing batting average and a 1.39 WHIP.

Falter served as a main part of the starting rotation for the Pirates in 2024, with an 8-9 record over 28 starts, a 4.43 ERA over 142.1 innings pitched, 97 strikeouts to 45 walks, a .260 opposing batting average and a 1.29 WHIP.

He re-signed this season for $2.2 million and has three more years of arbitration before he hits free agency ahead of the 2029 season.

Falter finished his time with the Pirates with a 17-16 record in 60 appearances and 57 starts, a 4.32 ERA over 296.0 innings pitched, 199 strikeouts to 96 walks and a 1.26 WHIP.

The Pirates made five other trades ahead of the deadline, including sending third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds, left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners, right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees and left-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers to the Chicago Cubs, landing six total prospects.

Pittsburgh also traded with Kansas City on July 16, giving them utility man Adam Frazier for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney.

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

