New Pirates Prospect Breaks Top 100 List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a rising prospect that is earning more and more praise and recognition for his play in recent months, with some seeing him as one of the better future players in baseball.
Baseball America re-ranked their top 100 prospects following the trade deadline and MLB Draft and placed outfielder Edward Florentino at 98th overall.
Florentino was one of four Pirates players in Baseball America's top 100, with shortstop Konnor Griffin ranking first overall and right-handed pitchers in Bubba Chandler and Seth Hernandez coming in at 15th and 27th overall, respectively.
MLB Pipeline doesn't have Florentino in their top 100 prospects, but placed him at fifth overall in the Pirates system after their recent re-ranking.
He is currently playing with Single-A Bradenton, where he has slashed .248/.378/.484 for an OPS of .862 in 43 games, with 38 hits in 153 at-bats, 12 doubles, eight home runs, 28 walks to 45 strikeouts and 25 stolen bases on 28 attempts.
Florentino earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors for July. He slashed .301/.433/.663 for an OPS of 1.096 in 23 games, with 25 hits in 83 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 17 walks to 24 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.
His eight home runs and 23 RBIs ranked as the most in both the Florida State League and in Single-A. He was also the only player in the Florida State League and one of three in Single-A with both at least 15 walks and 10 extra bases hits.
The 18-year old joined Bradenton on June 21, earning promotion from the Florida Complex League Pirates, and had a great start.
He earned Florida State League Player of the Week honors from June 30 - July 6, slashing .348/.400/.870 for an OPS of 1.270, with eight hits in 23 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs, six RBIs, two walks to five strikeouts and three stolen bases.
Florentino has impressed scouts with his 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame, that brings great power and quick speed, both of which he has shown this season.
The Pirates signed Florentino for $395,000 on Jan. 15, 2024 and he spent the 2024 season with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold team. He slashed .260/.432/.459 for an OPS of .891, with 38 hits in 146 at-bats, 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 RBIs, 38 walks to 36 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on 10 attempts.
Florentino earned DSL Mid-Season All-Star honors for his play, slashing .280;/450/.540 for an OPS of .990 at that point in the 2024 campaign.
He started 2025 with the FCL Pirates, where he slashed .347/.442/.642 for an OPS of 1.084 in 29 games, 33 hit in 95 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 16 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.
Florentino earned his first player of the week honors with at the FCL for June 9-15, with a slash line of .471/.474/.882 for an OPS of 1.356 in five games, eight hits in 17 at-bats, two doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBIs and one walk to five strikeouts.
Pirates fans will hope that Florentino continues growing into a great baseball player and eventually stars at the MLB level, like he's doing now with Bradenton.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates