Pirates Trade Starting Pitcher to Royals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates a made a surprising move ahead of the trade deadline, sending one of their starting pitchers to the American League.
The Pirates traded left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter to the Kansas City Royals, for two prospects, left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and first baseman Callan Moss.
Falter had a strong season with the Pirates in 2025, with a 7-5 record over 22 starts, a 3.73 ERA over 113.1 innings pitched, 70 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .232 opposing batting average and a 1.18 WHIP.
This included his incredible month of May, where he had a 3-0 record in six starts, a 0.76 ERA over 35.2 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .147 opposing batting average and a 0.84 WHIP.
The Pirates acquired Falter from the Philadelphia Phillies for infielder Rodolfo Castro on Aug. 1, 2023. He started seven of his 10 games, finished with a 2-2 record, a 5.58 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched, 32 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .275 opposing batting average and a 1.39 WHIP.
Falter served as a main part of the starting rotation for the Pirates in 2024, with an 8-9 record over 28 starts, a 4.43 ERA over 142.1 innings pitched, 97 strikeouts to 45 walks, a .260 opposing batting average and a 1.29 WHIP.
He re-signed this season for $2.2 million and has three more years of arbitration before he hits free agency ahead of the 2029 season.
Falter finishes his time with the Pirates with a 17-16 record in 60 appearances and 57 starts, a 4.32 ERA over 296.0 innings pitched, 199 strikeouts to 96 walks and a 1.26 WHIP.
The Pirates have made four trades ahead of the deadline, including sending third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds, left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners and right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees, landing five total prospects from these deals.
Pittsburgh also traded with Kansas City prior this month, giving them utility man Adam Frazier for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney.
